Fabrizio Romano warns, more competition for Marc Casadó: Flick is responsible

One of the major new developments of the season at Can Barça has been the emergence of Marc Casadó: his performance and outstanding displays have dazzled. Last season, Casadó was a regular in Xavi Hernández's squad lists; however, he had few minutes of play. The youth academy product was drafted more than 50 times with the first team without establishing himself definitively and spent much of the season alternating between the reserve team and the first squad.

This situation caused significant wear and tear for Marc Casadó and almost led to his departure from the club last summer. With Flick's arrival, Casadó's future began to take a radical turn. Hansi Flick always trusted La Masia's talent and made him an important piece in his tactical setup.

| Europa Press

During preseason, the impressions were already very positive, as Marc Casadó started playing alongside Bernal in the holding midfield position. Once the league began and with the serious injury to the player from Berga, Casadó became untouchable in the midfield alongside Pedri. His excellent work recovering the ball and his clarity in playing it out from the back are his main characteristics.

Marc Casadó's injury changed everything

Marc Casadó's outstanding season has only been affected by the knee injury he suffered. It has kept him off the field for two months, and Frenkie de Jong has taken advantage of it to secure a spot in Flick's starting eleven. The Dutchman has surprised everyone and has once again reached a high level that hadn't been seen for a long time.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Now, looking ahead to next season, Marc Casadó promises to put up a fight. This season, he has played in 36 matches, logging 2,447 min. (2,447 minutes) of effective playing time, scoring 1 goal, and providing 6 assists. He wants more next year, but Fabrizio Romano's warning could complicate his intentions.

Fabrizio Romano warns Marc Casadó

For the upcoming campaign, Marc Casadó will face more competition. Fabrizio Romano has revealed the addition of a holding midfielder who just turned 18 and is considered Sergio Busquets's natural successor. We're talking about Bernal, who is in the final stages of his recovery and will be part of the first team.

At the end of August, Bernal suffered a serious knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season. It was a major blow for the young holding midfielder in whom Hansi Flick had placed great hopes. Currently, Bernal is finalizing his recovery, and everything indicates that he could be ready to return for the next Joan Gamper.

Furthermore, as Fabrizio Romano has reported, Barça will renew his contract until June 2029 to show his importance at the club. Bernal's presence will strengthen the midfield and create much more competition in the holding role for Marc Casadó. Without a doubt, Barça have a great deal of talent in their midfield, making it one of the best in world soccer today.