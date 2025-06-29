Unexpectedly, Oviedo requests a signing from Madrid: Xabi Alonso has the final say

Real Oviedo will be one of the new teams facing Real Madrid next season. The Asturians are returning to the First Division more than two decades later. They want to do it in style, with an ambitious and competitive project.

To achieve this, the board has already gotten to work. Their goal is to secure the first signing of the new season as soon as possible. Interestingly, their first major deal could be completed with Real Madrid itself.

Madrid focused on Club World Cup

Currently, the white club is competing in the Club World Cup. This competition will mark the official end of a long and demanding season, but without good news so far. In this regard, the new competition is also helping Xabi Alonso start to define his project.

The Basque coach has already made some priorities clear. Fede Valverde and Dean Huijsen are untouchable in his system. However, there are players he doesn't fully count on, such as Dani Ceballos or Rodrygo himself.

Xabi Alonso sets his discards

Xabi Alonso's situation in terms of restructuring is what Real Oviedo wants to take advantage of. The Carbayón team is paying close attention to possible discards from the new Madrid coach. For this reason, they've launched an operation to bring back a familiar face: goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

The Ukrainian already defended Real Oviedo's goal in the 2019/2020 season, when he played on loan from Real Madrid. His performance left a good impression, and now that the club has been promoted, they want him to return.

Andriy Lunin, Oviedo's desired signing

Andriy Lunin's loan is one of Oviedo's main aspirations. They know the goalkeeper won't have much prominence in Xabi Alonso's new project. The competition with Courtois and Kepa, if renewed, would leave him without space to get playing time.

Despite this, it won't be easy. Lunin has shown reliability when he has played and could have offers at a higher level. The emotional factor and the good memories of his time in Oviedo could be key to convincing him.

Now the ball is in Real Madrid's court. Still, Xabi Alonso will make the final decision about his future, since he's responsible for building the new white sports project. Meanwhile, Real Oviedo waits with excitement and prepares for a return to the First Division that promises to be very special.