Real Madrid activates its lever: Florentino Pérez celebrates the €41M received

Florentino Pérez is already rubbing his hands together over the millions that the club's participation in the Club World Cup could generate. After a season that could be described as mediocre, Los Blancos are approaching the competition with the desire to win it. A victory in the championship would largely soften a season to forget.

Xabi Alonso, the new Madridist coach, wants to get the team out of the routine they fell into with Carlo Ancelotti last season. For now, Los Blancos are guaranteed an income of €41M ($41M) after winning two matches and drawing another. If they become champions of the tournament, they could earn a total of €104M ($104M).

The new edition of the Club World Cup presents itself as an unprecedented source of income. A victory in the round of 16 against Juventus could add an additional €14M ($14M) to Los Blancos's coffers. This financial injection would further strengthen their economic position.

Objective: the final

The income tally will keep increasing if Madridists keep advancing in the tournament and keep overcoming knockout rounds. Reaching the semifinals would mean a new income of around €11M ($11M), a real incentive for the Merengue club. This is one more motivation that the club has set as a goal: to win this first FIFA-format edition.

Los Blancos are taking it step by step and for now are already preparing in the best way to face their match against La Vecchia Signora. Los Blancos are aware that every step forward brings the team closer to sporting glory and a better economic situation. The objective is clear: to benefit as much as possible from this renewed competition.

Complicated draw for Los Blancos

Los Blancos have finished first in their group, living up to expectations and improving as the tournament progressed. Now, a tough match against Juventus of Turin awaits them, and if they get past it, a rather complicated draw follows. The good news is that Xabi Alonso's side avoid Manchester City until a potential final.

Guardiola's City have shown a very different side from what they displayed throughout the entire season. City have won all three of their opening matches, putting on a goal-scoring show. If they win in the round of 16, Madrid would probably have to face German side Dortmund in the quarterfinals.