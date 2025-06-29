180º turn with Rodrygo: what happened at Arsenal changes everything

The situation of Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes at the white club leaves many doubts for all parties involved. The winger is eager to stay at the merengue club, but Real could desire to give him an exit this summer. On top of that, there's his second match in the Club World Cup, with no minutes and without warming up.

The reality is that the international carioca forward has been on the market before the current edition of the Club World Cup began. Rodrygo, despite the level he has shown in recent months, has always been an important footballer in Real Madrid's system. This fact means that Florentino Pérez won't make his sale easy; the club would ask for around €90M in an initial bid.

However, if the footballer doesn't get minutes in the World Cup, it's unlikely they'll be able to increase his value. At Arsenal, they've been trying to sign him for weeks, but it's not easy for them at all. The Londoners want to strengthen their attack, but seeing the difficulties involved with the Brazilian, they're exploring a new alternative.

Rodrygo, complicated signing

The amount Real Madrid demands, around €90M, won't make it easy for the forward to leave Chamartín. Arsenal know this and are looking for new options; the English are aware that they have to strengthen their offensive area. They fell just short in two competitions and are looking for a differential forward who can give them an extra boost.

Although Rodrygo has been in the Londoners' sights, his signing is complicated and they'd be looking for new alternatives. If Rodrygo's signing can't be completed in the end, the Gunners are following another versatile striker. This is the 26-year-old British footballer, Eberechi Eze.

Eberechi Eze on the scene

The English footballer has had a great season with Crystal Palace, playing 43 matches, scoring 14 goals, and providing 11 assists. The British forward could be one of the significant moves in this summer market. A forward whose valuation soars to €70M.

His impact hasn't gone unnoticed since he's already made it onto the agenda of teams like United or even Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. Those at Crystal Palace are open to the payment of his release clause being made in several installments. Arsenal becomes a serious destination for the player if the signing of Madridist Rodrygo ends up falling through.