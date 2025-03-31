Hansi Flick Confirms Injury After Barça-Girona, Out for Copa del Rey: 'It's...'

Yesterday, FC Barcelona comfortably defeated Girona in a match marked by Lewandowski's brace and Lamine Yamal's sensational performance. The two strikers once again showed their excellent form and were key to the final victory. Hansi Flick, meanwhile, is delighted with them and is fully aware of everything they contribute.

Hansi Flick has managed to create a balanced team, capable of holding the ball for minutes to control possession, but also of launching unexpected attacks seeking surprise. Without a doubt, the German coach has made a great impression in Barcelona. However, his success will be evaluated at the end of the season based on the titles won, and this Wednesday he faces a crucial match against Atlético de Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

Hansi Flick Confirms Injury for Copa del Rey

Hansi Flick is known for his honesty and for not creating false expectations. He is very cautious with his statements to avoid excessive speculation, which can distract the players from what is important. However, yesterday he spoke after the thrashing of Girona and issued a warning ahead of this Wednesday's match against Atlético de Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

In the first leg, Hansi Flick's team secured a four-all draw that leaves everything open for the return match. However, it is possible that Barça will have to play without their great star, Raphinha. The '11' is injured (he didn't play against Girona) and after listening to Flick, it seems he won't be ready in time for the Copa del Rey.

Yesterday, after the match against Girona, Hansi Flick explained Raphinha's absence: "He didn't play due to discomfort. He was honest and told me he wasn't feeling quite right... Hopefully, if he feels better, maybe he'll be ready for the next match."

Raphinha, Key Player in Barça

Raphinha is, without a doubt, one of the best footballers in the world and a key player in Barça. Hansi Flick is very aware of this, which is why he has become indispensable in the squad. Additionally, it is known that he greatly helps the young talents in the locker room and advises them whenever they need it.

Raphinha's good form has triggered a wave of requests for the Ballon d'Or. For this reason, we can affirm that his absence would be terrible for Hansi Flick in the match against Atlético de Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinals return leg. We'll see if he makes it, but for now, everything indicates that he will be absent, at least that's what Hansi Flick has implied.