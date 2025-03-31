Official, Major Absence in Real Madrid-Real Sociedad: Carlo Ancelotti Confirms It

Tomorrow Tuesday, Bernabéu will be the stage for the return leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad. The team from the capital of Spain arrives at the match with an advantage, thanks to the goal scored by Endrick in Anoeta, which places them in a favorable position to advance to the final. The equality is at its peak, and the expectation in the white stronghold will cause a full house.

Real Madrid is motivated by the goal of securing their place in the final, but Real Sociedad won't make it easy. The team from San Sebastián arrives with the intention of causing an upset and overturning the tie. However, Carlo Ancelotti and their players are determined to leave everything on the field to seal their qualification.

Real Madrid Receives Bad News

In the last few hours, Carlo Ancelotti has received confirmation of a very important absence for the match. Militao, Carvajal, or Mendy are already known absences, but now Thibaut Courtois has been added.

The Belgian goalkeeper already missed the match next weekend against Leganés and, unfortunately, will do the same in the return leg against Real Sociedad. Although Andriy Lunin, the theoretical substitute, was destined to be the starter, the absence of Courtois remains a significant setback for Real Madrid.

Thibaut Courtois Remains Injured

Courtois has shown throughout the season to be a key piece for the team, and his performance level remains among the best in the world. His ability to make crucial saves and his presence in the area are decisive for Real Madrid, which makes his absence even more noticeable. The problem is that he returned from the international break not fully fit and is not at 100%, so he won't play tomorrow.

Andriy Lunin, meanwhile, will have the opportunity to prove his worth, although the expectations. Whenever he has had to play, he has done wonderfully, showing that he has enough level to inherit Thibaut Courtois's throne when he decides to retire. For now, he has renewed his contract until 2030: a clear sign of commitment to the white club.

Now, Real Madrid faces a great test in the Copa del Rey without their starting goalkeeper. With such a competitive opponent as Real Sociedad, any mistake could prove decisive in this very important match for both teams.