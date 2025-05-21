Unexpected, Joan Laporta reveals what will really happen with Ronald Araújo: 'We know...'

Joan Laporta must solve Ronald Araújo's future, a matter of utmost importance for Barça's interests. The Uruguayan center-back, who has gradually lost his undisputed role in the locker room, is in question due to a possible departure. In January, Juventus was close to finalizing his transfer, but a desperate move by Deco prevented the deal from going through, yet it didn't silence the rumors about his possible farewell.

On a sporting level, Ronald Araújo is no longer essential at Barça. Pau Cubarsí and Íñigo Martínez have outperformed him to become part of the starting eleven. Additionally, Eric García and Andreas Christensen also fit better into Hansi Flick's scheme, leaving the Uruguayan in a difficult position.

In addition to this, his release clause of 65 million euros (65 million euros) during the first ten days of the market is very appealing to other clubs. Ronald Araújo renewed in January, following Juve's interest, and now Joan Laporta has addressed the latest rumors.

Joan Laporta speaks loud and clear about Ronald Araújo

It is evident that Ronald Araújo is on the way out for several reasons. On a sporting level, he seems dispensable, while on an economic level, his departure would provide a breath of fresh air for FC Barcelona. Moreover, the interest from Juventus or Arsenal hasn't disappeared, and both teams will try again to sign him this summer.

However, aware of this reality, Joan Laporta has wanted to address the rumors placing Ronald Araújo outside Barça. Although his prominence on the field has decreased, Laporta has made it clear that he counts on the '4' for the future. He believes that he can still contribute a lot, especially due to his physical ability and competitive character.

In fact, Joan Laporta has confirmed this information by explaining why he trusts the Uruguayan. "We have renewed Ronald Araújo's contract because we know he is a type of center-back who can help us a lot." These words sound like a door closing for those speculating about the center-back's departure.

Ronald Araújo's renewal has no trick

Araújo's renewal until 2031 reflects the club's trust in his potential. Despite the doubts caused this season by his irregular performance, Joan Laporta bets on keeping him in the squad. However, if he wants to leave, there will be no problem, as his 65 million clause was set for that purpose.

Now it remains to be seen how his relationship with Hansi Flick evolves and if his role in the team adjusts based on the movements of the next market. With the renewal and Joan Laporta's support, Ronald Araújo has his future secured at Barça if he wants to stay. The ball is in his court to regain the level that made him one of the best defenders in the world.