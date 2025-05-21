Neither Joan García nor Ter Stegen, Messi gives the OK to the new goalkeeper: Laporta sends his offer

One of the major debates at Barça for the next season revolves around the goalkeeping position, as Szczesny seems unlikely to stay despite having a renewal offer. Iñaki Peña also has his days numbered and will seek a new team this summer, and Ter Stegen, now recovered, raises doubts in the Barça environment. The uncertainty about his physical form and continuity forces Deco and Flick to consider options: should they sign a new keeper or bet on the German's recovery?

The candidates for Barça's goalkeeping position: Joan García and Chevalier

Among the names being mentioned are Joan García, from Espanyol, and Chevalier, from Lille. Both have good chances to become Barça's starter. Joan García stands out for his youth and experience in LaLiga, while Chevalier has shown a high level in France.

Deco and Hansi Flick are studying their profiles carefully. The sports management is looking for a reliable '1' that provides guarantees and strengthens the position. The decision will be key for Barça's defensive performance in the next season.

Emiliano Martínez, the surprise approved by Messi

However, in recent hours an alternative has emerged with Messi's approval, which is Emiliano Martínez, goalkeeper of the Argentine National Team and friend of the '10'.

Dibu was essential in Argentina's 2022 World Cup victory and currently plays for Aston Villa, but his future seems far from England. Saudi Arabia has already shown interest in his services and now, Barça has joined the race to sign the charismatic goalkeeper. Emiliano Martínez has become an interesting option for the Catalan club, something Messi surely celebrates.

Messi, key in the decision of the Barça goalkeeping position

Messi's approval of Emiliano Martínez could be decisive. The Argentine fully trusts the goalkeeper's quality and his ability to be a leader. He already requested his signing when he played at Camp Nou and would now celebrate his arrival as just another fan.

The signing of Emiliano Martínez could give the team a boost. His international experience and solidity between the posts are important arguments. This would complicate Ter Stegen's continuity, who will have to prove to be at the desired level.

Ter Stegen remains a symbol for Barça, but doubts about his physical condition persist. Joan García, meanwhile, has the potential to be a great goalkeeper, but he doesn't have Messi's backing. The balance could tip toward an established goalkeeper like Emiliano Martínez.