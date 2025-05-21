Deco, Flick, and Laporta can't agree: 3 favorites for the same position

The trio formed by Joan Laporta, Hansi Flick, and Deco has brought much joy to the Barça fans in recent months. Deco has done a great job from the sports management, being the main architect of Flick's hiring. Meanwhile, Laporta has set the direction the Barça project should follow by making crucial decisions with great success.

However, even though the harmony among the three is absolute, there is an issue that creates divergences when planning the next season. Deco, Flick, and Laporta have different opinions regarding the signing of the winger that the Barça entity is pursuing. Each one has their favorite.

Luis Díaz, Deco's bet

Deco's priority is the incorporation of Luis Díaz. He has been following him for a long time and considers him a very interesting option to increase the level of the Barça locker room. The Colombian can play on the left wing, but also as a '9', versatility that the Barça's sports director likes a lot.

However, his signing won't be cheap, as Liverpool has no intention of letting Luis Díaz go. Although the '7' would be delighted to play for Barça, the reality is that Deco would have to shell out more than 70 million to reach an agreement. We will see if the Portuguese wins the battle against Flick and Laporta, and Luis Díaz is chosen.

Laporta opts for Rafael Leao

Meanwhile, Laporta's favorite is Rafael Leao, the star of AC Milan. Last summer, he already tried to sign him, but the Italian team's financial demands halted the operation. However, this summer, the Barça president will surely knock on his door again.

Laporta is won over with Rafael Leao's game and is eager to see him play for Barça. Jorge Mendes, Leao's agent, keeps a good relationship with the Barça president, so anything is possible. However, as in the previous case of Luis Díaz, the 100 million euros it costs to take the '10' out of AC Milan complicates the operation.

Flick distances himself: neither Rafael Leao nor Luis Díaz

Flick is not clear on whom to bet on, although he seems to support the idea of a large part of the Barça locker room when leaning toward Nico Williams. The Athletic winger keeps a great relationship with several key players of FC Barcelona like Pedri or Lamine Yamal, which could be crucial for his transfer.

However, after Laporta's words last Monday, Nico Williams seems to have ceased to be a real option to become little more than a mere illusion. In fact, now it is Real Madrid that seems to be leading the negotiation to acquire the Athletic winger. We will see if Barça reacts or if, on the contrary, they opt for Luis Díaz or Rafael Leao.