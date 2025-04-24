Unexpected! Javier Tebas Does Barça a Favor: Lamine Yamal Thanks Him

The relationship between Javier Tebas and FC Barcelona has always been tense. The president of LaLiga, a recognized Madridist, is the main person responsible for creating the financial control regulations that have caused such a headache for the Catalan club. These regulations have imposed severe restrictions on the Catalan club, forcing Laporta to make difficult decisions, such as Messi's departure or the inability to make major signings.

In recent months, the tension between Barça and Javier Tebas has intensified further, especially due to his insistence on denying the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. Tebas's obsession with the Catalan club has forced Joan Laporta to face the public to respond to the president of the national soccer championship. However, to everyone's surprise, the latest measure approved by LaLiga unexpectedly favors Barça.

Javier Tebas Does Barça a Favor

In recent months, due to the difficulties imposed by Javier Tebas, Deco and Laporta have worked on several important renewals. They have done so mid-season to have enough margin before the next season and to be able to register the new contracts without problems. Pedri, Gavi, Iñigo, or Araújo have already signed their new agreements, and there should be no obstacles for their registration.

However, Lamine Yamal's case is completely different and greatly concerns FC Barcelona. Although the club intends to offer him a new contract, his registration could be a problem, as Barça is over the salary cap. Additionally, he won't be able to sign his new contract until he turns 18, which will happen on July 13.

Lamine Yamal's Renewal Takes a U-turn

However, in an unexpected turn, LaLiga has introduced a key clause that facilitates the renewal of players under 24 years old, even if the club has exceeded its salary cap. According to the new regulations, clubs can renew their youth players under 24 years old as long as the player has been contracted by the club for three consecutive seasons. In this sense, Lamine Yamal meets all these requirements and fits perfectly into the profile.

Lamine Yamal's Future Becomes Clear: Maximum Happiness at Barça

Thanks to this new rule approved by Javier Tebas, Lamine Yamal can be registered without Barça having to worry about its salary cap.

This change is excellent news for the club, as it ensures the continuity of one of the great promises that 'La Masia' has produced. Lamine's future seems assured at FC Barcelona, and Javier Tebas is to blame. Lamine, Barça's greatest gem and one of the best in the world, will continue playing in Barcelona.