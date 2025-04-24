Álvaro Benito Surprises by Talking About Kylian Mbappé's Season: 'In Reality, It's...'

Real Madrid is going through a much more complicated season than their fans desired. After the arrival of Kylian Mbappé, the excitement among Madridists was at its peak. The signing of the French star promised to be the key piece for the team to keep dominating in all competitions.

However, the reality has been very different. Currently, Real Madrid is out of the Champions League and their chances of winning LaLiga are minimal. Only the Copa del Rey could save a truly mediocre season.

| Canva

Mbappé's arrival, which seemed to be the answer to the club's needs, has been marked by performance below expectations. Many have focused their criticism on him, as it was expected that the Frenchman would make a difference in the big matches. However, Kylian Mbappé hasn't managed to meet those expectations.

Álvaro Benito Defends Kylian Mbappé

Despite the general criticism, Álvaro Benito, former player and commentator, has a different view on Kylian Mbappé's performance. According to his words, "in reality, Mbappé is far above the level of the team this year." In fact, he believes that there are other players who should be more under the spotlight of criticism.

For this reason, Álvaro Benito commented: "There are 20 others who should hide more than Kylian Mbappé." In his opinion, the demand on the most outstanding players is higher, and this leads to them being criticized more harshly.

"In the end, you demand more from the one who can give you the most. Vinícius and Kylian Mbappé have been the scapegoats for the disappointment in the team's performance," added Benito.

The Work Without the Ball and the Team's Difficulties

Although he hasn't stopped pointing out Kylian Mbappé's shortcomings in his work without the ball, Álvaro Benito has also given his opinion on the context in which he has played. "The team has provided him with very few favorable situations in terms of play offensively," he explained.

This suggests that, despite the criticism of Kylian Mbappé's performance, the team's overall difficulties have influenced his lack of brilliance in some key matches. At least that's what Álvaro Benito thinks.

| Canva Pro

Álvaro Benito's Final Reflection

Despite Real Madrid's poor season, the criticism shouldn't focus exclusively on Kylian Mbappé, according to Álvaro Benito. The former player believes that the team's overall performance hasn't been adequate and that players like Mbappé have had to deal with a lack of support on the field.

The team's situation, while disappointing, also reflects collective difficulties, rather than being solely the Frenchman's responsibility.