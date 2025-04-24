There Is an Agreement, Deco Offers Ferran Torres as a Bargaining Chip: Top Signing Sealed

Ferran Torres, despite not being an undisputed starter at FC Barcelona, is completing an outstanding season. The "7" has established himself as a top-level game-changer, showing his quality and ability to make a difference every time he steps onto the field. With 17 goals and 4 assists in all competitions, his performance has been truly remarkable, considering that in almost every match he has come off the bench.

Ferran Torres has proven to be a very valuable player for Flick's scheme, contributing significantly to Barça's success. The management is very satisfied with his performance and professionalism. However, the club faces a complicated scenario regarding the need to balance its finances.

The priority remains to make major signings for the next season, and Deco knows he will have to force some sales in the summer. In this regard, Ferran Torres's name has gained importance, as his spectacular performance has caught the attention of other teams.

The Need to Sell and the Possible Farewell of Ferran Torres

The need to sell players to finance future key additions marks the roadmap of FC Barcelona. Therefore, Deco doesn't rule out the possibility of selling Ferran Torres. Despite his performance, the club might consider his departure to help balance the accounts and facilitate the arrival of new reinforcements.

The sale of the "7" would allow Barça to allocate resources to important signings, especially in the forward line, which is one of the club's priorities for the next market. In fact, Deco plans to include Ferran Torres in one of Flick's most desired operations.

Viktor Gyökeres, the Ideal Replacement for Lewandowski

Deco has identified Viktor Gyökeres as the perfect replacement for Lewandowski. The striker from Sporting Lisbon is completing a spectacular season and already has 48 goals in 47 matches played. However, Gyökeres's price could complicate the operation.

It is estimated that his departure from Sporting Portugal could be around 70 million euros, a high figure that would force Barça to make decisions in the sales market. In this regard, Deco plans to include Ferran Torres in the operation for Viktor Gyökeres. Sporting would welcome him with open arms, although it is not his only possible destination.

Aston Villa's Interest and the Possible Departure of Ferran Torres

If Sporting doesn't accept, Aston Villa would be willing to offer 50 million euros for Ferran Torres, which would facilitate the signing of Viktor Gyökeres by FC Barcelona.

The possible sale of Ferran Torres would help finance the arrival of the Swedish forward and strengthen the squad for the next season. Although it is a difficult decision, it could be the key for Barça to incorporate Viktor Gyökeres and strengthen their attack. The situation of Ferran and the future of Gyökeres will continue to be key topics in the coming months.