Unexpectedly, Barça set a price for Fermín López, he's up for sale: 'The minimum is...'

A wild summer is expected at Can Barça. In 2024, Deco and the entire management team set very high expectations that the club's financial reality later destroyed. Even so, the team was left almost half-built, having achieved few of the goals set at the beginning: no major departures and with fewer arrivals than were needed.

Now the lesson has already been learned. Steps must be taken one at a time. There can't be any major signings without first closing sales that involve large investments. That's why Deco has already gotten to work to find teams for Hansi Flick's discards, knowing that some of them are in high demand.

Names like Ansu Fati, almost agreed with Monaco, Ronald Araújo, Pau Víctor, Pablo Torre, or Ter Stegen are currently on Barça's transfer list. However, from the portal Culemanía they've added another footballer, Fermín López, who just had an extraordinary end to the season. The player from Huelva, despite that, can't claim to be one of Flick's indispensable starters and, moreover, he shares a position with two other high-profile footballers: Gavi and Dani Olmo.

It's true that Fermín López has shown, and more than enough, that he deserves a spot in the Barça squad. But the need to feed the coffers, his huge market value, and his non-starter status make him a strong candidate to leave Barça. At first, selling him isn't in the plans of Hansi, Deco, or Laporta. This same source asserts that, if an offer of €50 million or more were to arrive, then they'd start to seriously consider it.

It wouldn't be, by any means, a crazy idea for a team, mainly from the Premier League, to show up at Camp Nou with a proposal of that amount. His two seasons at the top level have been extremely good and his stats prove it. In the current season, he has scored 8 goals and provided 10 assists in the 46 matches in which Hansi Flick has allowed him to participate.

Fermín López closes the doors

Whatever ends up happening, the only thing that's clear is that, if it were up to Fermín López, he'd keep wearing blue and garnet for a long time to come. "I'm not thinking about leaving. I'm very happy at Barça. It was my dream and I want to stay," he said a few days ago in an interview. Short and to the point.

The market is so volatile and Barça's financial situation so fragile that, as of today, it's impossible to rule anything out. Anything can happen in Camp Nou offices from now until the end of the summer and, in fact, the management is already aware that they'll have to make some tough decisions. Above all is the club's well-being and future.