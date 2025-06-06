One of the great young talents at Barça has crossed the line with Hansi Flick, and Joan Laporta has already confirmed that he will not play at Camp Nou again. Yes, as you can read in "e-Notícies." Until now, Hansi Flick had kept the locker room perfectly under control, but a black sheep has taken advantage of the end of the season to openly "criticize" his management, something unforgivable.

Joan Laporta is aware of what happened with Flick and doesn't intend to tolerate these acts of disrespect. Barça has already confirmed that he will never play again and, consequently, will be transferred during this summer transfer window: it has already been confirmed. Flick is a strict man and wants to keep everything under control, but he has lost a young talent who has decided to criticize the German coach's management in the media.

| Europa Press, @FCBarcelona_es

Flick and Joan Laporta are already preparing the transfer market, but now they know they will have to do so considering another last-minute departure. A young star from FC Barcelona has exploded against Flick's management, which is why Joan Laporta will accept any offer that comes in: "We never want to see him again." At Barça, they are so disappointed that they are willing to release the player, who would be left without a contract and free to sign for any other major club on the continent at no cost.

He confronts Flick and Joan Laporta kicks him out of Barça: "He will never play again"

The transfer market has already started and Barça is thinking about new signings, but without forgetting, as is logical, the chapter of departures. Many of these were already almost decided: players like Ansu Fati or Pau Víctor will not continue, but to these two, a third must be added who has gone too far. We are talking about Pablo Torre, a Cantabrian midfielder who is preparing for the U21 European Championship with the Spanish national team, despite having played very little under Flick's guidance at Barça.

Pablo Torre has spoken to the microphones of "SPORT" and has not hesitated for a second to "criticize" Flick's management, his coach at Barça. Pablo Torre has been very forceful in declaring that "Flick has been somewhat unfair" with him, since the Cantabrian believes that "he deserved more minutes" given his performance. The truth is that Pablo Torre has never looked out of place, especially in the period when he played more minutes, especially in the Copa del Rey against UD Barbastro.

Pablo Torre criticizes Flick and Joan Laporta finalizes his departure: "He already has a new team"

Pablo Torre, who has not hesitated to criticize Flick, is already working to force his departure from FC Barcelona. Pablo Torre has enjoyed few minutes and in the final stretch of the official season, with the league already decided, he also did not gain prominence, something that bothered him greatly. Joan Laporta also agrees with Flick: after these statements, Pablo Torre has to find a new team no matter what.

Nothing has been decided yet, but it seems clear that Pablo Torre will have to accept one of the offers he has. The creative midfielder from Santander wants to leave for free, but Barça doesn't seem willing to release him. That being said, clubs like Girona, Porto, or Elche should pay a transfer fee, something that is still neither clear nor decided.