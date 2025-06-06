Barça is already negotiating with Alejandro Grimaldo, the left-back from Bayer Leverkusen who has other offers from Spanish clubs. Barça hadn't planned to sign any full-backs, but Alejandro Grimaldo has become available and the culer club is already negotiating with the Spaniard to reach an agreement. Alejandro Grimaldo, meanwhile, is willing to accept Barça's terms, but he is demanding 2 signings before he puts pen to paper and becomes the new left-back for FC Barcelona.

Alejandro Grimaldo is Barça's priority in this transfer window: apparently, it wasn't necessary, but the culer youth product has become available and Barça want him. Alejandro Grimaldo, meanwhile, is willing to sign for Barça, but he is demanding 2 essential and surprising conditions in order to sign his new contract with Joan Laporta's club right away. Barça have explored other options, but they've ended up opting for Alejandro Grimaldo, who will accept Barça's offer if the culer club gives him guarantees.

Barça seemed to have forgotten about Alejandro Grimaldo, but that's not true: the Bayer Leverkusen player is the chosen one and, if he accepts, he'll be signed this summer. Barça seems to be the destination that attracts him the most, but the culer club will have to make a big effort to sign Alejandro Grimaldo, who has multiple offers. Barça's effort will have to be more than just financial, Joan Laporta already knows that, in order to sign Alejandro Grimaldo, the club will have to guarantee him 2 signings that won't leave anyone indifferent.

No one took it for granted, but the truth is that Alejandro Grimaldo and FC Barcelona are already negotiating with the goal of closing a deal sooner rather than later, according to sources. Alejandro Grimaldo was already close to Barça during the last summer transfer window and now it seems the transfer will be finalized, according to "e-Notícies".

Joan Laporta wants to bet on a full-back who meets two very basic premises: demand and projection in major competitions, both domestic and continental. Alejandro Grimaldo, a left-back who plays for Bayer Leverkusen, meets those two requirements, but he also wants guarantees. Those guarantees involve accepting orders from the Spanish full-back and making good signings during this 2025 summer transfer window, which will be busy at Can Barça.

The world of soccer is full of surprises and cases like Alejandro Grimaldo's prove it perfectly: the Spaniard will end up signing with Barça, but he is demanding. The Spanish full-back hasn't hesitated for a second, but he wants Barça to meet certain conditions and to communicate their intentions to him before July 2025.

The bases or demands of Alejandro Grimaldo are not exactly few, but the footballer wants to sign, no matter what, for Joan Laporta's Barça. These demands involve going to the transfer window, not just for footballers: Alejandro Grimaldo is demanding a 5-year contract and wants Barça to sign him a fitness coach. Joan Laporta would be willing to go along with it, especially because he considers Grimaldo a great full-back and because Alejandro Balde needs real competition on the left flank.