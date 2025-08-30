Robert Lewandowski loses to his replacement: Joan Laporta has an idea to sign him

Busy end of the transfer window in the offices at Can Barça, Deco and Joan Laporta are finishing up resolving player departures. Iñaki Peña's situation has been solved, Barça has renewed his contract so he can't leave as a free agent next year. This way, the blaugrana club ensures a transfer and financial return for the player from Alicante in the future.

With Iñaki Peña's loan solved, it seems that Oriol Romeu's situation will end with the termination of the veteran player's contract. Finally, Héctor Fort's loan to West Ham is on track and it's only a matter of hours before it becomes official. Joan Laporta is calmer, the pending registrations of Szczesny, Gerard Martín, and Roony are not at risk.

Barça is gradually solving their problems and now they will be able to keep planning for the future with more peace of mind. One of the topics on the table is the replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who, at 37 years old, could be playing his last season at Camp Nou. Deco and Laporta are already preparing the succession and his replacement will be announced in 2026 when Barça's presidential elections take place.

Harry Kane, emerges as the new killer

Barça's sporting management has set their sights on the English striker from Bayern Munich, Harry Kane. The club doesn't want to delay any longer in signing a goal scorer to replace the Polish Lewandowski, who is nearing the end of his career. Barça could go for striker Harry Kane, who, interestingly, would also arrive from Bayern just as Lewandowski did.

Kane, 32 years old, is a guaranteed goal scorer. He arrived at Bayern in 2023 and signed with the Germans for 4 seasons for 100 million. In his first two seasons in the Bundesliga, he has been the top scorer with numbers within reach of very few. In his first season with Bayern, he ended up scoring 44 goals and in the last one, his scoring record was 41 goals.

A guarantee for Barça

Harry Kane is heading into his third season in the Bundesliga and it can't be ruled out that at the end of the season Bayern will end up transferring him. His signing has already been amortized and the Bavarian club wants to get a financial return. Next summer Kane will only have one year left on his contract. Before he ends up as a free agent, Bayern is considering doing the same as they did with Lewandowski.

Barça could secure his services by paying around 60 million, a figure similar to what they already invested for Lewandowski. The similarities of this operation with the one carried out for the Polish striker are practically identical. The English goal scorer would land at Camp Nou at the age of 33, but still with a lot of soccer left in his boots.