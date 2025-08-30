Joan Laporta makes it clear which signing will be left out of Barça if he can't register him

Final stretch in the transfer market, Barça is finishing up their tasks in the last days before it ends. With the contract renewal and loan of goalkeeper Iñaki Peña, the registration of Polish player Szczesny has already been solved. The departure of veteran player Oriol Romeu is the next exit that is very close to being made official.

Romeu's departure will make it possible to register left-back Gerard Martín, an important piece for Flick, who is pleased to see the problem solved. Finally, there is academy player Héctor Fort; his loan to West Ham is being finalized but has not yet materialized. If Fort ultimately doesn't leave, it will seriously jeopardize the registration of the latest Barça signing.

Barça's sporting management is clear that if Swedish footballer Roony Bardghji can't be registered, he will be loaned out. Roony arrived as one of the most promising players on the European soccer scene and has shown it in the preseason, delivering very good performances. Initially, Roony was coming to strengthen the reserve team, but his performances have surprised everyone.

Change of plans at Barça

The initial idea was for him to alternate between the reserve team and the first team, but the Swede is not willing to play for the reserves. However, Barça is having trouble registering certain players, and Roony is at risk of being left out. In this case, Barça is considering that the Swede could be loaned to a team that can give him quality minutes for his development.

| @roony.bardghji

At 19 years old and considering Roony's quality, the Swedish forward needs to play regularly. Turkish team Galatasaray has already shown interest in the player with the aim of strengthening the team's attacking line. Another possibility would be to return to his former team, Copenhagen in Denmark; the Danish team remains alert to the Swedish player's situation.

Roony, imminent decision

Hansi Flick has not been able to count on Roony for the first two league matches, but he has trained at a good level. Flick is satisfied with the player's attitude and is optimistic about the registration issue. The German coach trusts he can solve all pending registrations and have all players at his disposal.

Time is running out for Roony; the club's decision regarding his imminent future could be made in the coming hours. However, Roony's loan could also cause problems for Barça, as the regulations require them to register players before loaning them out. It is quite a puzzle that the sporting management will have to find the most suitable solution for, for the good of all parties involved.