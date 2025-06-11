180º turn, Xabi Alonso bursts with joy: 'No one expected what happened with...'

Xabi Alonso has already begun his tenure in charge of Real Madrid. Despite having only a few footballers available, such as Raúl Asencio, Alaba, Militao, and Carvajal, the coach has started to structure his ideas for the new season.

Since his arrival, the native of Tolosa has shown clarity in his approach: strengthen the squad with signings that fit perfectly into his play style. Xabi Alonso asked Florentino Pérez for key additions, such as Dean Huijsen and Alexander-Arnold, footballers capable of building play from the back.

| Canva

He has also requested the arrival of Álvaro Carreras to provide depth and flexibility on the flank. However, the biggest surprise in recent hours has been what happened with Zubimendi.

Zubimendi returns to the white orbit thanks to Xabi Alonso

Until now, it was thought that Zubimendi already had a deal finalized with Arsenal. However, according to José Félix Díaz, the Real Sociedad midfielder remains an open option for Real Madrid.

The sports journalist has revealed that, despite the rumors, Martin Zubimendi hasn't sealed his future with Arsenal and has received a call that could change his decision. This turn has surprised everyone, since at no point had the possibility of Zubimendi joining the white team been considered.

| E-Noticies

According to José Félix Díaz, Real Madrid have been in contact with Zubimendi and, although the deal with Arsenal seems complicated, the footballer is still evaluating his options.

Zubimendi's main concern is to find the best environment to keep developing, so Xabi Alonso's team presents itself as a very interesting option. However, the midfielder still hasn't made a final decision, since he wants to take some time to reflect.

Xabi Alonso bets on Basque talent

If Real Madrid manage to close the deal with Zubimendi, he would be a key reinforcement for the white midfield. The footballer would bring the characteristics Xabi Alonso is looking for: a defensive pivot who can also create play, very similar to what Kroos used to do, although with a more defensive profile.

This move will depend on the coming weeks, but the truth is that Zubimendi remains a priority for Real Madrid. The signing of the Real Sociedad footballer could change the course of the white midfield and offer Xabi Alonso an essential piece for the future.