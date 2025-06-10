Everything changes for Eric García, what has happened is final: Hansi Flick already knows it

Eric García has been one of the biggest surprises of the season at FC Barcelona. The defender, who started last season with many doubts, has earned a place in the starting eleven of Hansi Flick thanks to his versatility and tireless effort.

In fact, after an excellent goal against Porto at the end of January, his future at the club changed. Flick gave him the trust he needed, and Eric García replied brilliantly.

A change of attitude and role

At the beginning of the season, Eric García seemed destined to leave Barça. The competition in defense was fierce, and his lack of prominence was evident.

However, the Spanish defender, known for his ability to adapt, took advantage of his opportunity and proved to be a key player.

| @FCBarcelona

Thanks to his versatility, playing as a right back and center back, he has delivered outstanding performances.

This high level didn't go unnoticed by Hansi Flick, who quickly changed his mind and saw him as a valuable asset for the team.

The absence from the Spanish national team

With his great season, many expected Eric García to return soon to the Spanish national team.

Dani Carvajal's absence on the right seemed like the perfect opportunity for Eric to earn a spot in Luis de la Fuente's squad for the Nations League.

However, to the disappointment of many, Luis de la Fuente chose to draft players like Óscar Mingueza and Pedro Porro instead.

Luis de la Fuente's mistake

Mingueza and Porro didn't live up to expectations in the final against Portugal, which led to much criticism of the decision not to draft Eric García.

His performance at Barça has been much more solid and consistent than that of the chosen players.

| E-Noticies, @rfef

This lack of trust in Eric García from Luis de la Fuente has been a topic of debate in Spanish soccer. After falling to Portugal, many are already demanding the immediate inclusion of the Barça center back in the next squad.

Eric García's future

Despite this slip, Eric García is expected to return soon to the Spanish national team. Hansi Flick fully supports him, and his return to the national team is only a matter of time.

After a standout season, Eric García has become one of the most outstanding players at Barça and has enough potential to become an important pillar in defense.