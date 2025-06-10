Ansu Fati, silent: Joan Laporta can't hide what's happening with Monaco anymore

Ansu Fati has been left without a place at FC Barcelona. Despite his efforts to redirect the situation, the striker doesn't have Hansi Flick's trust, and his future at the club seems to be marked by his departure.

After several attempts to help Ansu Fati regain his best form, Barça already knows that their young star doesn't fit into the German coach's plans. The "10", who has a contract until 2027 with a salary of €14 million, has decided that the best option is to seek a change of scenery to recover his lost form.

| Europa Press

Monaco, the most likely destination for Ansu Fati

Monaco has emerged as the main destination for Ansu Fati. The club from the Principality has shown genuine interest in the forward, and everything indicates that a preliminary agreement has been reached between the parties.

However, although the agreement between the player and Monaco seems well on track, negotiations between Barça and the French club haven't been fully finalized. The main complication lies in the financial terms of the deal.

The loan with purchase option has details to be settled

Barça is considering loaning Ansu Fati to Monaco, but with a purchase option of €12 million at the end of the season. Joan Laporta, aware of the doubts Ansu has caused in recent years, doesn't intend for Monaco to acquire all the player's rights immediately.

| E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona

The loan appears to be the most viable solution for both parties. However, it still remains to be agreed how Ansu Fati's salary will be divided, since FC Barcelona doesn't want to assume the entire €14 million ($14 million) annual salary he receives.

The salary will determine Ansu's future

The main stumbling block in the negotiations between Barça and Monaco is the distribution of Ansu Fati's salary. The Catalan club wants to offload his entire salary so it can be counted within LaLiga's 1:1 rule. However, Monaco isn't willing to pay the €14 million ($14 million) per year for a player who has caused so many doubts in recent times.

Despite this obstacle, both parties are still working to solve the issue. Although it's still unclear who should assume his salary, Monaco and Barça know that Ansu Fati's transfer is positive for everyone. Therefore, it's only a matter of time before the situation moves forward.

What future awaits Ansu Fati?

If the financial differences are solved, Ansu Fati will play next season in Ligue 1 with Monaco. This comes with the possibility that his transfer could become permanent if his performance is satisfactory.

However, the forward's future remains uncertain, and his departure from Barça seems increasingly imminent. The deal could be finalized in the coming weeks.