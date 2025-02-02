U-turn with Thibaut Courtois: 'In 2026 I'll play...'

Real Madrid is going through an excellent moment. The team led by Carlo Ancelotti improves match by match and aims to reach the decisive stage of the season in the best conditions. Mbappé seems to have already found his best level, Bellingham continues to dazzle, and Thibaut Courtois, as always, remains decisive with his saves.

The Belgian, despite being already 32 years old and coming out of a serious injury, proves to be one of the best in the world in his position. The fans are delighted with his presence, as he continues saving impossible goals and gifting points to Real Madrid. Without a doubt, Thibaut Courtois is the emblem of Real Madrid, but his latest decision could change everything.

Thibaut Courtois, at his best version

Thibaut Courtois has regained his best form after a complicated start to the season. His security under the posts and his ability to make key saves have been essential in recent matches. In fact, his brilliant performance has led him to reconsider his future with the Belgium National Team.

It should be remembered that Thibaut Courtois didn't respond to the latest calls from the Belgian team. The reason was none other than his bad relationship with coach Domenico Tedesco, with whom he had several disagreements. However, after the coach's dismissal, the Madrid goalkeeper has given the green light to return to the national team.

Courtois's return to the National Team will be in 2026

With Tedesco's departure, the Belgium National Team opens a new chapter and Thibaut Courtois wants to be part of it. His return represents a top-level reinforcement for the national team ahead of the upcoming international tournaments. As a locker room leader, his presence will be key to leading Belgium in major events.

According to 'Diario AS', the Real Madrid goalkeeper would be preparing to return to the Belgium National Team and set as his main goal to play in the 2026 Euro Cup. His return would generate great excitement in his country, where he is still considered the best goalkeeper in its history.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid continues to grow and consolidate as one of the strongest teams at the moment. With Courtois at his best level, the white team faces the final stretch of the season with confidence. Additionally, the Belgian's return to the National Team is further proof that he is ready to continue shining at the highest level.