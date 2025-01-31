Neither Rafael Leão nor Leroy Sané, Barça's hidden target is from Benfica: 'Deco has said...'

Deco continues working on the sports planning for FC Barcelona. His goal is to improve the squad so that Hansi Flick has a more competitive team. One of the key positions to strengthen is the left winger.

Deco is looking for a young player with potential who can complement the starting trio of Lamine, Raphinha, and Lewandowski. For this reason, the Portuguese has considered several options to enhance the blaugrana attack. The sporting director has his favorites, but he has listened to the requests of Flick and Laporta and has sat down to negotiate with several candidates.

| @FCBarcelona

Among the names Deco has been in contact with are two top-level footballers: Rafael Leão and Leroy Sané. Both are elite European players and could be great additions to the Catalan team. However, the Cule economy has led Deco to focus on a less high-profile option, but with a lot of potential, who plays for Benfica.

Rafael Leão and Leroy Sané, complicated priorities

Rafael Leão has been one of AC Milan's standout players in recent seasons. His speed, dribbling, and goal-scoring ability make him an ideal winger for Hansi Flick's scheme. However, his high market value makes his arrival at FC Barcelona difficult, as the Italian club is not willing to let him go for less than 100 million euros.

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, Leroy Sané is on the verge of leaving Bayern Munich. His contract expires in 2025, and he hasn't renewed with the Bavarian club. This makes him a more viable option for FC Barcelona, but the problem is that several Premier League teams also have him on their radar.

Given this scenario, Deco has focused his attention on Andreas Schjelderup, a young winger from Benfica. A reinforcement without much name recognition, but one that can bring much joy to Barça fans. At Benfica, he is already showcasing all his talent, and his market value continues to grow day by day.

Andreas Schjelderup, Deco's surprise bet

The 20-year-old Norwegian, Andreas Schjelderup, is one of the gems of European football and is attracting attention thanks to his performance in Portugal. His ability in one-on-one situations, his capacity to play on both wings, and his goal-scoring instinct make him a very interesting profile for Hansi Flick's team. Deco knows this and is already considering his addition for next summer.

Moreover, despite Benfica's reluctance to part with Andreas Schjelderup easily, his price is much more affordable than other options like Rafael Leão or Leroy Sané. Deco believes he could be a future investment and a strategic addition for FC Barcelona. This is why the possibility of signing Schjelderup is gaining momentum.