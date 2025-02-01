Florian Wirtz breaks his silence and confirms the rumors: Florentino Pérez already knows it

Real Madrid is experiencing an excellent moment in sports. The team led by Carlo Ancelotti improves match by match and aims to reach its peak at the decisive stage of the season.

Moreover, the absence of Vinícius Júnior in some matches has allowed other players to step up. Rodrygo Goes, for example, has taken on responsibilities, as he demonstrated with his brace against Stade de Brestois. His performance was key for a Real Madrid that, at times, dreamed of a direct pass to the round of 16.

However, Florentino Pérez is not satisfied and continues working on strengthening other areas of the team, especially the midfield. After Toni Kroos's departure, it seems clear that Real Madrid needs a new playmaker. In this regard, even though his natural position is not the same as Kroos's, Florentino dreams of Florian Wirtz.

| Europa Press

Florian Wirtz, the icing on Florentino Pérez's project

Real Madrid's midfield continues to generate doubts. Aurélien Tchouaméni hasn't fully convinced the management with his inconsistent performance, while Luka Modric is facing his last months in the white locker room. Although players like Fede Valverde and Dani Ceballos have been important in the rotation, Florentino Pérez believes that a top-level reinforcement is necessary.

In this context, the option that is most appealing at Santiago Bernabéu is Florian Wirtz. The young German midfielder is having a brilliant season at Bayer Leverkusen and has attracted the interest of several major European clubs. His vision of the game, ability to reach the area, and creativity make him an ideal piece for Real Madrid's future.

The signing of Florian Wirtz, however, won't be easy. The competition to secure his services is enormous, but in recent hours a surprise has emerged. According to reports from Germany, Wirtz has decided to reject Manchester City, leaving Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as the only possible destinations for the next season.

Florian Wirtz distances himself from Manchester City and gets closer to Real Madrid

Florian Wirtz, aware that his next decision will mark his career, is evaluating both options after rejecting Manchester City. On one hand, Bayern Munich offers him the possibility to continue growing in the Bundesliga and become the successor of Thomas Müller. On the other, Real Madrid would allow him to play in a more media-driven league and be part of a team that is renewing its midfield with young, talented players.

Florentino Pérez knows that the battle for Florian Wirtz won't be easy. However, the white club trusts in its project and the possibility of convincing the German that his future is at Bernabéu. The coming weeks will be key to defining the destination of the talented midfielder, who holds in his hands the most important decision of his career.