U-turn with Álvaro Carreras: Madrid makes it clear to Benfica

Real Madrid are very interested in acquiring the services of Álvaro Carreras. For weeks, it has been said that the club is strongly backing Benfica's wing-back. His signing would be key to strengthening the defensive line, as he has had a great season and knows the club perfectly.

Álvaro Carreras stands out for his speed, defensive solidity, and excellent reading of the game. These qualities allow him to move up the flank dangerously. Without a doubt, he would fit perfectly into the plan Xabi Alonso wants to implement at Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid need a player with his profile, as well as someone who knows their values (having been at La Fábrica). Neither Fran García nor Ferland Mendy have convinced the club or the coach on the left flank. That's why Álvaro Carreras is so highly regarded, but there's an obstacle.

Benfica stand firm against Madrid over Álvaro Carreras

Although everything seemed on track, the situation has changed. Benfica have stood firm and don't want to lower Álvaro Carreras's price by even a euro. The Portuguese demand 50 million euros to let him leave, a figure much higher than what Madrid are willing to pay.

The agreement seemed closed a few weeks ago, but now, the differences between both parties are clear. Real Madrid will only accept the deal if it doesn't exceed 35 million. This limit is firm, as the board has made clear.

For now, the signing of Álvaro Carreras is on hold. Real Madrid don't intend to raise their offer and Benfica won't lower their demands. This situation keeps the player's future hanging in the air and creates uncertainty between both parties.

What will happen with Álvaro Carreras?

It will be key to see if either party gives in to unlock the deal. Álvaro Carreras is a highly sought-after player and his possible arrival at Bernabéu excites Madridist fans. However, the price is a significant barrier that could complicate the negotiation.

What is certain is that Álvaro Carreras is an ideal option, but the financial differences are holding up his signing. Xabi Alonso hopes to have a reliable full-back for next season, but the deal isn't closed yet. We'll have to pay attention in the coming weeks to learn the outcome of this negotiation that could shape the club's defensive future.