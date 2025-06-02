Barça has decided to rule out the arrivals of Nico Williams and Marcus Rashford, who won't wear the culer colors during the next official season. Nico Williams and Marcus Rashford were on Barça's priority list, but the culer club sees it as difficult to close both deals for economic reasons and has decided to change its target. FC Barcelona confirms this, led by Joan Laporta, who is already preparing to go after Chelsea, who also dream of having a great left winger.

Joan García will be the first signing for Barça, but Joan Laporta wants the next one to arrive at the same time and to strengthen the left wing, mainly occupied by Raphinha. Barça's idea is clear: they've ruled out Nico Williams and Marcus Rashford with the challenge of signing Chelsea's great left winger, something that no one had revealed.

Nico Williams and Marcus Rashford are and will remain very popular at Barça, but their signings have been ruled out for a simple reason: FC Barcelona's finances are still not excellent. Barça doesn't want to pay nearly €60M for Nico Williams, while they believe Rashford doesn't quite fit the offensive profile Flick is looking for, who has requested offensive boldness. Luis Díaz is another name that has come up, but his price is also prohibitive and FC Barcelona doubts his immediate fit in LaLiga.

Official, neither Nico Williams nor Marcus Rashford, Barça signs winger at Chelsea

Neither Marcus Rashford nor Nico Williams will sign for Barça during this summer transfer window. Barça confirms this, closing those files and assuring that they'll sign an even better winger coming from Chelsea in the Premier League. Nico Williams and Marcus Rashford have been mentioned as options to strengthen Barça's attack for several months, especially Rashford, but both are far from landing at Camp Nou this summer.

Barça wants to finalize the addition of a winger, but wants to do so by closing a transfer agreement. That has been the main reason that has kept Rashford away from Barça, since United only wanted to let go of the English forward if they kept a real buy-back option. Barça has refused, which is why they've focused on another winger who isn't getting minutes and who, barring any surprises, will become a culer striker.

Barça raids Chelsea, new winger signed thanks to Flick

Hansi Flick, with a background at Bayern Munich, has been key for Barça to move on from Nico Williams and Marcus Rashford. The German coach wants a pure wide winger: a Lamine Yamal to occupy the left flank, to be clear. He is looking for dribbling, one-on-one ability, and above all, someone capable of making repeated efforts in pressing.

Barça has found all these attributes in a Bayern Munich star who, barring any surprises, was going to be loaned to Chelsea. Nico Williams and Marcus Rashford were ahead on Barça's priority list, but Flick has been key and has moved heaven and earth to convince him. Nico Williams and Marcus Rashford won't sign for Barça, but Kingsley Coman, a 28-year-old French left winger currently at Bayern Munich, will.

Flick is very fond of Coman and Barça sees the Frenchman as a "cheap" option to strengthen the wing. Coman has a contract until 2027 and a market value close to €20 million, an amount that Barça could pay without too much trouble during this transfer window.