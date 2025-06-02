Breaking news, Luis de la Fuente punishes Barça with a signing: 'What madness is this...'

Spain's national team, led by Luis de la Fuente, faces the final stage of the Nations League and is preparing for it with a completely unexpected last-minute signing. Luis de la Fuente has taken 6 footballers from Barça to prepare for the final stage of the Nations League, but he has decided to make a last-minute move. The punishment from Luis de la Fuente to Barça is real and the culer club, led by Joan Laporta, can't believe it: "It's madness," sources from FC Barcelona say.

Spain's national team returns to the spotlight this week with the final stage of the Nations League. Spain will face France in the semifinals and would meet the winner of the match between Germany and Portugal in the final. Luis de la Fuente, national coach, aims to win this title and will do so by betting on a competitive team full of players from Barça.

Luis de la Fuente initially took 6 Barça stars, but in these last few hours it has emerged that the Spanish coach, winner of Euro 2024, is preparing another bomb. The coach still trusts the core group of players who allowed him to lift the Euro last summer, but he is also introducing some changes. The most notable has been Isco's return to Spain's national team, but in these last few hours the name of a Barça player has come up: nobody expected it.

Barça finished the season by winning three titles and also reaching the Champions League semifinals, which shows that the fatigue is real in the Catalan squad. Barça knows that the Nations League is an official competition and that Luis de la Fuente wants to take the best players, but they worry about unexpected injuries. For all these reasons, they prefer that only a few players from their first team go, but Luis de la Fuente doesn't seem to care: new punishment, another signing is closed.

A few days ago, Luis de la Fuente released the list of called-up players for this decisive stage. As expected, the draft brought several surprises that have caused controversy and debate in the Spanish soccer world. Joan García, one of the best goalkeepers of the season, was left out, while other players like Betis's Isco from Málaga returned after years of absence.

Regarding Barça, Luis de la Fuente has made unexpected decisions. He has drafted Pau Cubarsí, Gavi, Pedri, Fermín López, Dani Olmo, and Lamine Yamal, while leaving out other stars like Alejandre Balde or Eric García. It is also worth mentioning the case of Ferran Torres, who was not drafted after his appendicitis surgery.

These 6 Barça players were the ones initially drafted, but in these last few hours a photograph has surfaced that has set off all the alarms at Barça. Through social media, we have learned that Gerard Martín, Barça's left back, has trained with Spain's national team.

Martín was drafted with the under-21s to play in the European Championship, but, according to journalist Gerard Romero, he has participated in a couple of training sessions with the senior team to help reinforce. In principle, Gerard Martín will return to the under-21s, but Barça worry that Luis de la Fuente may decide to take him as well to play in the Nations League, which kicks off this Thursday.