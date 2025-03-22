U-turn with Eric García, Everything Has Changed: Hansi Flick Has No Excuse

Eric García has been one of the substitutes who has caused the most doubts in Barça's offices this past year. Last year, the Catalan was on loan at Girona, where he managed to secure a spot in the starting eleven. In fact, Míchel has been after him for a long time and can't wait for the moment when he can sign him permanently.

Meanwhile, Barça is going through a good moment and getting minutes is very difficult. Hansi Flick has put together a very competitive squad and doesn't want anything or anyone to tell him what to do. Now the moment that the fans have been demanding for months has arrived, and Eric García will be the protagonist.

Hansi Flick Makes a Decision with Eric García

Hansi Flick is considered one of the best coaches in the world, and the results he is achieving prove it. Barça is in its best moment after many years in which it hasn't achieved the desired objectives. Moreover, the economic situation hasn't started to improve until recently.

Laporta and the rest of the board are willing to make efforts, but there are things that aren't worth it at all. With the recent injury of Marc Casadó until the end of the season and with De Jong on the edge, it's Eric García's moment. Signing another defensive midfielder would be foolish, especially with Eric on the bench.

Hansi Flick has sidelined him for almost the entire season, but now he has no excuses. In fact, Eric García has made very good use of the 1155 minutes he has been able to be on the field. Besides contributing a lot in defense, he has scored 3 goals and provided 1 assist, making him a quality reinforcement.

Hansi Flick and Eric García

Hansi Flick can't count on Marc Casadó due to his injury, which is more serious than it initially seemed. At the same time, Frenkie de Jong is a player who can't be pushed, as there is a risk of relapse. His ankle wouldn't withstand the high pace of matches required of a starter.

For this reason, Eric García positions himself as the main candidate to replace Casadó. Besides being a great center-back, Eric has the necessary qualities to act as a defensive pivot. From now until the end of the season, he will have a golden opportunity to establish himself in Hansi Flick's scheme and secure his future at FC Barcelona for the next season.