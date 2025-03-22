Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres Say Goodbye, Last Chance, Their No. 1 Rival Goes to Arsenal

The Situation of Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres Is One of Total Uncertainty: Although their performance has been inconsistent, both could leave Barça this summer. The '7' has been in the spotlight several times, but he has never given up and has managed to secure a spot in the culé rotation. His performances have been really good when Flick has called for his presence, scoring goals and providing assists.

Ferran Torres has played, to date, 32 matches in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing 3 assists. In a normal situation, the '7' is the fourth forward, but his versatility means he can continue to have opportunities. However, Barça's sports management aims to strengthen the offensive area this summer with a TOP signing.

This could mean the departure of Ferran and also Ansu Fati, as the truth is that the homegrown player is not in Hansi Flick's plans. Unlike Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati has stopped being included in the squad lists and his name appears on the list of departures for the next summer market. His future at Barça is uncertain and could be in the hands of the desired signing: Nico Williams.

Arsenal Press for the Signing of Nico Williams

It is no secret that Barça's main target to strengthen the left wing is Nico Williams. Last summer's saga could repeat itself, as the Navarrese player is still of interest to FC Barcelona, but there are other big clubs also bidding for his wanted signing. Specifically, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal seems to have taken the lead in the negotiations.

Despite starting the regular season, Nico Williams has regained his best form. He is once again the standout star who captivated the world with his soccer at the European Championship. A situation that has sparked Arsenal's growing interest and distances him from Barça, but will allow Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati to have one last opportunity.

Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati Depend on Nico Williams

The Future of Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati at FC Barcelona Depends on What Happens with Nico Williams. The possibility that Ferran stays is much greater than that of Ansu, who is not in the plans for next season. However, both could leave if the Athletic winger decides to join Camp Nou.

Arsenal, meanwhile, would be willing to pay Nico Williams's clause and secure the quality of the young Spanish talent. There is no doubt that a very interesting summer market is approaching with major movements in the soccer market.