180º turn with Andreas Christensen: Barça halts Flick's favorite signing

Andreas Christensen started the season with great expectations. After a very good year with Xavi, playing both as a pivot and a center-back, the Dane aspired to establish himself as a starter with Hansi Flick. However, problems began to appear very early.

| E-Noticies

In the first matchday, Andreas Christensen suffered an injury that has kept him off the field for almost the entire season. His absence was unexpected and very painful for the locker room, as with Xavi he proved to be an extraordinary wildcard. Even so, even injured he has been important for the team, as Dani Olmo could be registered thanks to his absence.

The fight to regain form and starting position

After his long period of absence and several relapses, Andreas Christensen has managed to regain physical form and motivation. He is now completely healthy and has quickly shown Flick that he deserves a place in the team for the next season. His return has been positive and, although there is a lot of competition in the defensive area, Christensen has shown that he is ready to bring much joy to the Barça fans.

Despite the fact that, until a few weeks ago, he was one of the favorites to leave Barça, he is now earning a new opportunity. In fact, Barça has modified its plans for the summer considering his latest performances. The continuity of Andreas Christensen is already a fact, causing Deco to cancel the transfer that Flick likes the most.

Andreas Christensen knocks out Jonathan Tah, Flick's favorite

Initially, Barça planned to take advantage of the money they would obtain from the sale of Andreas Christensen to fulfill Flick's wishes. Deco had negotiated directly with Jonathan Tah, Bayer Leverkusen's center-back, to be the Dane's replacement in defense.

Jonathan Tah, Flick's favorite, had been considered the ideal option to strengthen the Barça defense. However, Andreas Christensen's good performance after his return has made Barça reconsider its decision. The trust the club has placed in Christensen has led the management to cancel the signing of Tah.

Bayern Munich takes advantage

With Andreas Christensen's future solved, Jonathan Tah has had to look for another destination and it seems he has found it in Bayern Munich. The German club is already negotiating directly with the player and, according to rumors, the announcement is a matter of days. Tah will play at the Allianz Arena.

Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen hopes that the next season will be calmer. He doesn't want any scares, as he wishes to establish himself as a key piece in Flick's scheme. Quality, as he has already shown, he has in abundance.