UEFA knocks Marciniak out after Barça incident: 'it's the biggest punishment in history'

UEFA has erupted following the controversy arising from the return leg of the semifinals between Inter and Barça. Szymon Marciniak, a 44-year-old Polish referee, was tasked with not being the protagonist and did the exact opposite at San Siro. Marciniak, a top-tier international referee for over a decade, delivered a performance far from that of a top-level referee, and UEFA did not want to overlook it.

As we reported in 'e-Notícies' hours after the duel between Inter and Barça, the Barça club filed an internal and formal complaint directed at UEFA, as they felt clearly wronged. Barça no longer had many options, but UEFA listened to Joan Laporta and, above all, to fans worldwide, astonished by Marciniak's spectacle.

[IMAGE]{901334}[/IMAGE]

UEFA is in complete agreement with Barça and has decided to knock Marciniak out. For many, the Polish referee is a clear example of professionalism, but his performance at San Siro raised more doubts than certainties, and UEFA wants to act decisively.

UEFA knocks Marciniak out after Barça's incident: "It's the biggest punishment in history"

Barça arrived in Milan with chances, but the truth is that Laporta understood that reaching the final of the Champions League would be practically a huge miracle. The result wasn't entirely negative, but Laporta already knew that the return leg would be marked by one of Barça's great enemies. We refer to a Marciniak who, publicly and notoriously, has been spotted with numerous Real Madrid accessories.

At the end of the match, Szymon Marciniak was the subject of all kinds of criticism, but the most painful ones come from UEFA. The soccer world talked extensively about Marciniak and his refereeing, but the hardest part for the Pole was the debate caused within UEFA itself. Szymon Marciniak was the main candidate to referee the Champions League final between Inter and PSG, but everything has taken a radical turn.

UEFA takes down Marciniak: "The Polish referee's show is over..."

Szymon Marciniak is one of the most highly regarded referees in UEFA, but he wasn't 'sharp' in the match between Inter and Barça. According to UEFA, the Polish referee failed in important actions and erred in assessing possible penalties in favor of Barça. For all these reasons, Szymon Marciniak will be severely punished by UEFA: everything is confirmed, total KO for the Polish referee.

Marciniak is one of the referees most liked in UEFA, but the Pole will be punished after his poor performance in the Inter-Barça of UEFA Champions League. As exclusively reported by 'e-Notícies', UEFA has decided that Marciniak will not referee the Champions League final in Munich, which will feature Inter against Luis Enrique's PSG.

The punishment for Marciniak is real and is prompted by Barça's complaints, who felt clearly wronged by the 'man with the toiletry bag'. The favorite to referee the Champions League final is Clement Turpin, a Frenchman who refereed the first leg between Barça and Inter.