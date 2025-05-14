Carlo Ancelotti has been one of the most prominent figures in Real Madrid's recent history. The Italian coach managed to achieve a historic double last year, winning the Champions League and LaLiga. However, this season things haven't been as bright.

Injuries, along with the lack of commitment from some of the team's stars, have prevented Madrid from reaching the established goals. In light of this situation, Carlo Ancelotti's era at Bernabéu has come to an end. Now, Xabi Alonso will take the reins of the white club.

| Europa Press

Carlo Ancelotti's arrival to the Brazil National Team

Despite his departure from Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti won't take a break. The Brazil National Team, one of the most successful in soccer history, has requested his presence to lead the team.

His signing by the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) has already been made official and Carlo Ancelotti will be responsible for leading Brazil to new international successes. The contract is already signed, and Ancelotti is expected to bring his vast experience to the Brazilian team.

Conditions of Carlo Ancelotti's contract with Brazil

Carlo Ancelotti will begin his new phase with Brazil shortly, but some details of his contract have already come to light. It is known that the Italian will have a private plane to travel to Europe whenever he wishes. This measure reflects the importance Ancelotti has within the CBF's plan to revitalize Brazilian soccer.

Additionally, the new contract is expected to include several incentives for achieved goals, with very attractive compensation. Specifically, he will earn 10 million euros per year and will have a bonus of 5 million if he wins the World Cup. Also, there is Brazil's commitment to play a friendly match against Real Madrid.

A promising future for Carlo Ancelotti in Brazil

Carlo Ancelotti's signing by Brazil is a clear demonstration of the trust the CBF has in the coach. After having succeeded in Europe with some of the world's biggest clubs, Ancelotti will now have the opportunity to lead the most successful National Team in history.

With his experience, tactical knowledge, and ability to manage large squads, Ancelotti has all the ingredients to take Brazil to a new level in international competitions. Ancelotti's future in Brazil begins with a great challenge, but also with enormous expectations.

Brazilian soccer expects the Italian to restore the National Team's greatness, and the signed contract reflects the high level of commitment both have with this new project.