U-turn With Ferran Torres: Barça's Latest Update Changes Everything

Ferran Torres landed at Camp Nou in January 2022 from Manchester City. Barça paid 55 million, and the Valencian forward signed for five seasons, until June 2027, with a clause of one billion. Xavi Hernández, seeing that he had a lot of goals and could play in various positions, was the one who advocated for his signing.

Ferran Torres believed he could be an undisputed starter at Barça and didn't hesitate to accept the Catalan club's proposal. His performance, during this time, has been subject to criticism, although he has always replied with goals. As a demonstration, in his first months as a culé, Ferran was able to score 7 goals and provide 6 assists.

Numbers that he notably improved in his first full season under Xavi's orders: he scored 11 goals and became the second top scorer of the Catalan team. And now, in the current campaign, Ferran Torres's performance continues to grow: we are still in March, and he already has 13 goals.

Ferran Torres, Important for Hansi Flick

Without the need to be a starter, Ferran Torres is showing that his role in the team is very important for Hansi Flick. The German uses him when he deems necessary, and the '7' hasn't failed him when the situation has required it. The forward has earned the trust of all Barcelona fans through great performances and important goals.

That's why, although Ferran's name has been associated with a possible departure, everything has now changed. Barça values his good campaign and has made a decision about his future. Specifically, the board is preparing a contract renewal offer for Ferran Torres, who has a contract in force until June 2027.

The Conditions of the Renewal

Joan Laporta has made a decision unexpected for many but tremendously coherent with what has been seen on the field: he wants to offer Ferran Torres an extension of his contract until 2029. Ferran has always expressed his intention to succeed in the Catalan team and hasn't faltered in his attempt despite the criticism received. For this reason, Barça wants to maintain his fixed salary and increase the variable based on achieved objectives.

Hansi Flick, meanwhile, is delighted with Ferran Torres's performance, who has become the best substitute in LaLiga. His attitude is highly valued, not a single bad face when he doesn't play, and his commitment to the team is absolute. Since his arrival, Ferran Torres has played 145 matches in all competitions, scoring 38 goals and providing a total of 16 assists.