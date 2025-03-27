PSG Doesn't Hide: Million-Euro Offer for Gavi, Who Sets a Condition to Stay

Gavi is experiencing the most challenging phase of his short and successful sports career. Although he has fully recovered from the cruciate ligament tear he suffered last year, his playing time has been much more limited than expected. Flick hasn't given him the opportunities that a player of his immense caliber deserves, and PSG is very alert to everything that might happen around him.

| Europa Press

Last year, Gavi was a key piece in the team, but this season he has only played 917 minutes. This figure is notably low compared to other players like Koundé, the most used by Flick, who has already played 3,541 minutes this season. The only positive note in recent months has been his renewal, which "ensures" his future at Barça until 2030.

Gavi Attracts PSG's Attention

Gavi's lack of prominence has caught the attention of several major European clubs. Teams like Chelsea have shown interest in the Spanish midfielder's situation, inquiring Barça about his availability. However, the one most eager to sign Gavi is PSG.

Luis Enrique, PSG's coach, has been won over with Gavi for a long time: he considers him a TOP talent, one of the best in the world. It was he who gave him the opportunity to debut in the Spanish National Team as just a teenager. Now he is determined to pressure Nasser Al-Khelaifi to send an irresistible offer to Barça that would force Gavi to leave.

| Europa Press, LaLiga

Gavi Responds to PSG in the Best Possible Way: His Condition

Despite PSG's interest, Gavi has repeatedly shown his love for Barça. The Sevillian midfielder has expressed that he feels very calm despite the lack of playing time and the few opportunities he is receiving from Flick. In a recent interview, he assured that he is relaxed and has a long way to go, as he recently renewed until 2030.

However, he also made it clear that his future will depend on the confidence that Hansi Flick continues to place in him. "We rotate a lot, I'm calm, the coach trusts me, and I feel like I'm participating," Gavi commented, indicating that, although the opportunities have been limited, he feels part of Flick's project.

However, Gavi has hinted that his continuity will depend on whether he continues to have important minutes. If he perceives that Hansi Flick stops trusting him, Gavi might be forced to consider other options.

| Europa Press, @pablogavi

An Uncertain Future for Gavi at Barça

Gavi's situation at FC Barcelona is far from simple. Despite his talent, the lack of minutes this season has caused uncertainty about his future.

Additionally, the interest from clubs like PSG adds pressure to FC Barcelona, which will have to decide whether to continue betting on their young midfielder or if they would be willing to let him go.

The upcoming summer market could be crucial in determining Gavi's fate, who, despite the offers, still has a strong bond with Barça.