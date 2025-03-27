Official, Pablo Torre Won't Play Another Minute: 'If Barça Does It, They Have to P...'

Pablo Torre signed with Barça in June 2022 as one of the most promising footballers in Spanish soccer. The Catalan club and Racing de Santander agreed on his transfer for 5 million fixed plus another 15 in variables. However, the '14' hasn't managed to establish himself despite having shown his talent when he has had minutes.

In his first season, he barely had opportunities: he alternated his presence in the reserve team with the first team throughout the season. Subsequently, due to the lack of minutes, Pablo Torre decided to go on loan to Girona where he left a good impression and showed his quality. This season, with the arrival of Hansi Flick, the Cantabrian had hopes of earning the new coach's trust, but the reality is quite different.

| Europa Press

In the current season, Pablo Torre has only played 12 matches, totaling 373 minutes of play in which he has scored 4 goals and provided 3 assists. Without a doubt, the '14' has shown his talent in the few minutes he has had, and many wonder why he doesn't have more opportunities. The truth is that there is a significant reason preventing it that has just come to light.

The Reason Why Pablo Torre Doesn't Play

The Cantabrian midfielder signed with FC Barcelona for 5 million, but his contract hid a series of variables that could raise his total cost to 20 'kilos'. The Catalan club has to pay an extra 1 million for every 10 official matches in which Pablo Torre plays more than 45 minutes.

The limit set for this situation is 14 million euros, so from the 141st start, FC Barcelona would no longer have to continue paying. But the conditions imposed by Racing de Santander don't end here, as if Pablo Torre is drafted by the National Team, Barça would have to pay another million.

In such a scenario, Racing was very optimistic in this third season seeing that Pablo Torre played his 9th match in the Copa against Barbastro. If he plays one more match, the Cantabrians will receive that desired million they so need.

Pablo Torre Stops Playing, Barça Doesn't Want to Pay

More than three and a half months have passed since the last match he played and Pablo Torre hasn't played again. Once the conditions of his signing were revealed, it is unlikely that we will see the Cantabrian play again with Barça. It is striking that the club agreed to sign a player with these variables that have ended up significantly limiting his play.

These variables have a limit of 140 matches until 2026, and everything indicates that Pablo Torre's signing will end up closing at 5 million. Additionally, it is likely that Barça will agree to transfer him next summer market, so Racing de Santander can already say goodbye to their great dream.