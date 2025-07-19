Maximum happiness at Barça, the prodigal son returns home: Joan Laporta has accepted

Barça are experiencing a summer full of moves, important decisions, and new beginnings. The sporting management have drawn up a very clear plan. They are betting on a mix of youth, talent, and figures who deeply understand Barça's DNA.

Hansi Flick has asked to surround himself with profiles who can help in the day-to-day and connect with the younger players. That's why it's not surprising that unexpected returns are happening. Some of them even generate more excitement than certain signings.

This time, the news has sparked special enthusiasm among the culés. The main figure knows the locker room environment, the methodology, and the style that has always defined Barça perfectly. His return isn't symbolic: he's coming back with an essential role.

Joan Laporta has given the green light and the return is now official

Joan Laporta himself has made his return possible. After a few weeks of talks, everything is now finalized. He will return home, but he'll do so with new responsibilities and a strong desire to contribute from a different angle.

This is someone who grew up at La Masia and, from a young age, stood out for his tactical intelligence. Although he left Barça very young, his emotional bond never disappeared. Now, he's coming back to join the coaching staff led by Flick.

We're talking about Thiago Alcántara, who, after hanging up his boots, will experience his first formal role as a member of the coaching staff. His presence aims to strengthen the connection between generations and contribute his football knowledge. Internally, this has been a highly celebrated signing.

Thiago will help Flick and serve as a guide for the young players from the academy

Thiago Alcántara isn't just any face. He was trained in Barça's youth ranks and was part of the first team during a golden era. He shared the locker room with legends like Xavi, Iniesta, and Messi, and left a deep mark.

Afterward, his career took him to Bayern Munich and Liverpool, where he won titles and gained experience at the elite level. Now, with all that background, he's coming back to help from a different position. No longer from the field, but from the tactics board.

Flick believes that his presence can be key to developing the young players coming up from the reserves. Thiago knows them, speaks their football language, and knows what's expected in the first team. He will be their link and mentor.

His return strengthens the identity and project of Joan Laporta

Joan Laporta wants to keep this project with its own identity, with recognizable faces and a clear commitment to the academy. In that context, the return of Thiago Alcántara fits perfectly. He unites past, present, and future in one person.

His presence in the locker room won't just bring experience, it will also reinforce the institutional message. La Masia remains the center of the project, and figures like Thiago represent it perfectly. The locker room will welcome him with open arms.

In short, the return of the prodigal son is now a reality. Thiago Alcántara is back home, and his role on the coaching staff promises to be key. Barcelona fans are celebrating his return with excitement and trust.