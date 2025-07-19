Official, Pau Cubarsí is celebrating: his friend will be his new partner at Barça

Barça keep betting strongly on youth and the talent coming up from below. This philosophy not only excites fans. It's also delivering results on the field.

Among the great gems who've emerged in recent months, Pau Cubarsí stands out. The Catalan center-back has earned a spot in record time. His performance has surprised even the most veteran members of the locker room.

Hansi Flick is delighted with his development. He believes he'll be one of the defensive pillars for many years. That's why he's asked to surround him well from the very beginning.

Pau Cubarsí will have a new teammate he knows very well

The sporting management has replied to that request decisively. They've decided to promote another talent from the same generation. A footballer with whom Pau Cubarsí shared a locker room in Barça's youth categories.

The connection between them is excellent. They've known each other since they were children and understand the game in a very similar way. That chemistry could be key in the new stage that's beginning.

The chosen one is Landry Farré, one of the great prospects from the academy. This versatile defender has been a key piece in every team he's played for.

Landry Farré will be part of the first team alongside Pau Cubarsí

Landry Farré can play both as a center-back and as a full-back. His ability to adapt to different positions has convinced Flick. In addition, his physical strength and tactical awareness fit very well with what the coach is looking for.

During preseason, he's left a very good impression. His attitude, professionalism, and maturity have been highly valued by the coaching staff. He's made the most of every minute to show that he's ready to make the definitive leap.

With his promotion, Barça gain defensive solidity and future projection. Pau Cubarsí will be able to share the field with someone he knows perfectly.

Hansi Flick's project takes shape with a young and committed core

The bet on Landry Farré goes far beyond the sporting aspect. It reinforces a clear idea: to keep building from the ground up. The academy players not only understand the style, they also feel the colors like no one else.

Landry Farré and Pau Cubarsí, a partnership that promises to bring much joy

The story of Landry Farré and Pau Cubarsí is special. They've grown up together, faced the same challenges, and now they'll share a new challenge. They'll form a duo that could define an era.

The coaching staff trust this connection will translate into defensive security. The fans hope to see them grow together in every match. Barça's future lies in their boots.

With this decision, Barça strengthen their identity and make it clear that they trust their own. La Masia is once again the heart of the project.