U-turn at Barça, Deco tells Flick the truth: 'He can't leave now'

The harmony between Deco, FC Barcelona's sporting director, and Flick, the first team's coach, is proving crucial in the club's sports planning. They have made important decisions since the summer when they opted to sign Dani Olmo instead of Nico Williams, even though Joan Laporta preferred the Basque winger. Now, their focus is on departures to balance the squad and strengthen the club's finances ahead of the summer market.

Deco and Flick have identified several players as transferable, including Ansu Fati, Pablo Torre, and Andreas Christensen. However, the case of the Danish center-back has become an unexpected problem. His recent injury has halted any possibility of an immediate departure, as no team is willing to sign him in his current state.

| E-Noticies

A problem for FC Barcelona

Andreas Christensen was one of the pieces Barça planned to sell to free up salary mass and make room in the squad. Flick doesn't consider him an undisputed starter, and with Ronald Araújo's recovery and renewal, the idea was to find him a destination in this winter market. However, the Dane's injury has completely changed the plans.

Now, the club finds itself in a complicated situation. Without concrete offers and no possibilities of placing him in another team, Andreas Christensen will have to stay, at least, until the summer. In this sense, the injury prevents interested clubs from risking incorporating him in this market, so the only option is to work on his recovery.

The new strategy of Deco and Flick with Andreas Christensen

In light of this situation, Deco and Flick have decided to focus on recovering Andreas Christensen so that he can regain value by the end of the season. If he manages to return in good shape and accumulate minutes, the center-back could attract interest from other teams in the summer. His experience and defensive ability are still valued in the market, but his current physical state prevents any immediate movement.

| Europa Press

Barça's goal is to ensure that the Dane can play and prove his worth, thus increasing his value. If satisfactory offers are not received in the summer, the club could seek a loan with a purchase option to facilitate his departure.

Meanwhile, Deco and Hansi Flick are trying to close other departures, the case of Andreas Christensen represents an obstacle in the planning. With the winter market still open, Barça continues to work on finding solutions to lighten the squad and prepare new additions for the next season.