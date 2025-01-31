Surprise, Luis Enrique sentences him and Barça wants him: golden reinforcement from PSG

Luis Enrique, former coach of FC Barcelona, has left an indelible mark on the Catalan club. Under his direction, Barça won the treble in the 2014-2015 season, establishing itself as one of the most dominant teams in Europe. After his time in the Ciudad Condal, the Asturian coach took charge of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where he seeks to replicate his previous successes.

In Paris, Luis Enrique has implemented his philosophy of offensive play and possession, adapting it to PSG's squad. However, Mbappé's departure left a significant void in the attack, leading the coach to request top-level reinforcements to maintain the competitiveness of the French team.

| Europa Press

That's why, after many attempts, Kvaratskhelia has arrived, which could bring Barça closer to another of the French team's wingers.

Kvaratskhelia's signing has consequences for Barça

After months of searching, PSG completed the signing of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli. The 23-year-old Georgian winger was acquired for a figure close to 70 million euros. Kvaratskhelia was named the best player in Serie A in 2022 after helping Napoli win their first Scudetto in 33 years.

Luis Enrique has praised Kvaratskhelia's versatility and ability to disrupt, considering him a key piece for his offensive scheme. However, what the Asturian coach didn't expect were the possible consequences of

Barça seeks to strengthen its attack

Meanwhile, Barça is searching for options to strengthen its offensive line. The culé board, aware of the need to add depth and quality to the attack, has been monitoring the market for opportunities. Kvaratskhelia's entry into PSG could open an interesting door for the culés.

With the Georgian's incorporation, some PSG players might see their playing time reduced, which Barça could take advantage of to negotiate possible additions to their current squad. One of the names that has emerged in this context is Bradley Barcola.

Bradley Barcola: emerging talent at PSG

Bradley Barcola, 22 years old, is a French winger who has shown remarkable progress at PSG. Since his arrival from Olympique Lyon, he has proven to be a versatile player with great potential. In the 2023-2024 season, Barcola recorded five goals and eight assists in 39 appearances, being named the signing of the season in Ligue 1.

However, with Kvaratskhelia's arrival, the competition for a spot in the starting eleven intensifies. This could limit Barcola's opportunities, who needs minutes to continue his development and establish himself in the elite of European football.