Ronald Araújo's Trick to Play Barça-Osasuna Comes to Light

Carles Miñarro, the first team doctor for Barça, passed away suddenly on March 8 at the team hotel. This situation occurred shortly before the start of the match that Barça was set to play in Montjuïc against Osasuna. Both clubs decided to postpone the match due to the shocking and tragic news.

However, the suspension of this match is causing many headaches in finding a new date that satisfies all parties involved. It is not an easy task considering the extremely tight schedule that Hansi Flick's team has in this final stretch of the season. Finally, March 27 has been considered as the date to play the Barça-Osasuna match.

| E-Noticies

This date is particularly complicated for Raphinha and Ronald Araújo, who would return to Barcelona just a few hours before the match. Both footballers are with their respective national teams playing in the 2026 World Cup qualifying rounds. Only a possible "trick" could allow them to play the match against the Navarrese.

The Trick That Could Save Ronald Araújo; Raphinha Can't Anymore

Raphinha has been drafted by Brazil to play two key matches against Colombia on March 22 and Argentina on March 26. Meanwhile, Ronald Araújo plays tonight against Argentina and a few days later against Bolivia. However, if they receive a yellow card, they would be released to return early and play the Barça-Osasuna match.

According to the South American qualifying regulations, suspensions are served after accumulating two yellow cards. However, the Brazil-Colombia match has already been played and Raphinha did not receive a yellow card. Therefore, he will arrive really tight for the Barça-Osasuna match.

On the other hand, Ronald Araújo could still return early if he receives a card in the match against Argentina on March 22. In this case, the Uruguayan center-back would not play the second match against the Bolivian team. We still don't know what will happen, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Uruguayan were cautioned.

The date of March 27 was not the desired date for both clubs, but it is what the disciplinary judge announced this past Monday. A decision that leaves the Catalans' schedule very tight from now until the end of the season. By setting the Barça-Osasuna match on March 27, Hansi Flick's team will have to play a match every 2 or 3 days for weeks: the ultimate test that will define their season.