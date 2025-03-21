Confirmed, Deal Closed with Sporting: Viktor Gyökeres Approaches Barça

Viktor Gyökeres, forward for Sporting de Portugal, has become Barça's number one target for the next season. At 26 years old, the Swedish striker has shown exceptional performance, scoring more than 50 goals in 2024. Hansi Flick, coach of FC Barcelona, sees Gyökeres as the ideal complement to Robert Lewandowski, allowing the Swede to learn from the Pole before taking on a more prominent role in the future.

However, the main obstacle Barça faces in finalizing the signing of Viktor Gyökeres is his high price. Sporting demands between 65 and 75M euros for their star. To reduce this amount, the Catalan club's management has devised a strategy involving a player exchange.

| Europa Press

Barça Uses Francisco Trincao to Lower Viktor Gyökeres's Cost

Barça still holds 50% of the rights to Francisco Trincao, in addition to a buyback option until 2026 valued at 25M. The idea is for FC Barcelona to waive their buyback option and transfer their percentage of Trincao's rights to Sporting. This waiver would allow the Catalan club to reduce the total cost of Viktor Gyökeres's transfer, facilitating his incorporation into the team.

This strategy presents multiple benefits for Barça: on one hand, they would secure the arrival of a '9' with great potential and experience. On the other, the price to pay would be much lower. However, the decision to forgo the rights to Trincao implies giving up a potential future source of income in exchange for having Viktor Gyökeres now.

Viktor Gyökeres, Eager for Barça

Viktor Gyökeres has shown he has more than enough level to join Camp Nou and would be delighted to do so. His playing style is very reminiscent of Lewandowski's, being able to associate outside the area and be lethal inside it. That's why all roads seem to lead to the same destination, which is none other than seeing the Swede playing in the culé stronghold.

Barça's approach to Viktor Gyökeres reflects a strategic planning aimed at strengthening the team's forward line. The exchange proposal shows the club's willingness to innovate in its financial operations. However, it is essential to very carefully evaluate the long-term implications of this decision, considering both the immediate benefits and the potential lost opportunities in the future.