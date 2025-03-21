Alexander Isak's Latest Update Changes Barça's Plans: New Target for €75M

Barça has been interested for several months in acquiring the services of Alexander Isak, a striker from Newcastle. An old acquaintance of La Liga who succeeded during his time at Real Sociedad and has now become one of the best scorers in the Premier League. It seemed impossible to compete against the two goal giants in the Premier League like Erling Halland and Mohamed Salah, but Isak is managing to do it.

Alexander Isak, in his first season in England, didn't have the desired continuity, but since the past 2023-24 season, his numbers improved. The Swede scored 9 goals in the last 10 league matches. That good performance has continued this season where Isak has scored 19 goals in 24 Premier League matches.

Isak averages 0.83 goals every 90 minutes, which places him as the third-best player in this statistic out of a total of 404 Premier League players. Barça's interest in signing him was evident, but everything has changed in the last few hours. Newcastle has made a definitive decision.

Newcastle Makes a Decision on Alexander Isak That Impacts Barça

Alexander Isak fits perfectly with the profile of a forward that the culé sports management is looking for. He is a top-level striker, capable of replacing Lewandowski with full guarantees and with a lot of future ahead. Hansi Flick was very optimistic about his arrival considering the Swede's versatility, who can also play on the left wing.

However, everything has changed in the last few hours: Newcastle has announced that they will not listen to offers for Alexander Isak. Newcastle, backed by Saudis and full of resources, is determined to retain Isak, who has a contract in force until 2028. A move that will cause changes in FC Barcelona's sports planning.

Deco Changes Target

In this situation, the top favorite for Barça's sports management becomes another Swede playing in Portugal: Viktor Gyökeres. The Sporting de Portugal striker has requested to leave this coming summer, and Camp Nou is emerging as his possible next destination. His statistics are truly impressive: this season he has played a total of 41 matches in all competitions, scoring 40 goals and providing 10 assists.

Viktor Gyökeres is an ambidextrous forward, his physique allows him to stay active throughout the match, generating pressure and counterattacks. Additionally, he has an excellent ability to associate, which allows him to add a large number of assists during the season. In fact, his style is very reminiscent of Robert Lewandowski, making him an ideal signing.

While Alexander Isak is not for sale, Sporting has decided to set Viktor Gyökeres's release price between 65 and 75M euros. A scenario that Barça doesn't want to miss, because sooner or later they will have to find another '9' to replace Lewandowski. We will see what happens this summer, but the latest events tip the balance toward Gyökeres's side.