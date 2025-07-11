Toni Kroos breaks his silence to talk about what's happening at Real Madrid: 'Missing...'

Toni Kroos is living history at Real Madrid and a universal asset of soccer. The legendary "8," who hung up his boots a year ago, has left an indelible mark on the club and in the hearts of Madridist fans. His precision, vision, and class defined an era in Bernabéu's midfield.

Since his retirement, Kroos has kept an active profile off the field. He has copied Gerard Piqué's Kings League model in Germany and has founded a soccer academy in Spain for children. His love for the sport goes far beyond his time as a professional.

Always very alert to his beloved Real Madrid

Despite his new projects, Kroos still closely follows everything that happens at Real Madrid. A few weeks ago, he attended the emotional farewell of his great friend Luka Modric, with whom he formed one of the best duos in history. He has also been seen in Bernabéu's box at several matches this season.

This is because his connection with the white stronghold is deep and constant: Kroos still feels like part of Real Madrid. When he talks about Madrid, he does so with the authority that comes from having worn that jersey for a decade. That's why his latest statements haven't gone unnoticed.

Kroos points out the problem with current Real Madrid

In a recent interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Toni Kroos was very clear about what he considers to be Real Madrid's biggest problem at the moment.

"It's true that Real Madrid lack a profile like mine, and they're still looking for it. I'm not going to come back and they know it. The problem is that there aren't many players like that, and those who exist aren't easy to get," he pointed out.

His words have caused much debate among Madridist supporters. Kroos acknowledges that the role of organizer and controller of the game's tempo hasn't been successfully filled since his retirement. Neither Tchouaméni nor Camavinga fit that profile, and while Valverde is versatile, he doesn't embody it either.

Who can fill Toni Kroos's void?

Following Kroos's advice, Real Madrid should go to the market for a new mastermind. Names like Vitinha (PSG) or Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) are on the table, but signing them would be costly and complicated.

Even so, Florentino Pérez is already working on it, aware that without a pure organizer, Madrid lose fluidity. Kroos's voice is heard. Real Madrid are still searching for an heir worthy of his legacy.