Jacobo Ramón, ruled out by Xabi Alonso, already has a new team: 'I'm going to the...'

Jacobo Ramón is one of the most exciting prospects from "La Fábrica" in recent years. The young center-back, who made his debut under Carlo Ancelotti last season, left bittersweet impressions in his first appearances with the first team.

He showed that he is a solid defender in aerial play and has good defensive awareness, but he also proved to be somewhat slow in quick transitions. This is a characteristic that, in Real Madrid's system, becomes a significant handicap for a center-back. It is clear that Jacobo Ramón still needs to gain experience at the elite level, so he has made an important decision regarding his future.

Xabi Alonso doesn't count on Jacobo Ramón

With the arrival of Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid's bench, decisions are made without inherited commitments. The Basque coach has been clear: Jacobo Ramón is not in his plans in the short term. The competition in defense is fierce and his profile doesn't fit the new manager's playing style.

Currently, the club has Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rüdiger, Raúl Asencio, Éder Militao, and David Alaba as center-backs. In addition, Aurélien Tchouaméni can serve as an emergency solution. With such a list, opportunities for Jacobo Ramón are minimal.

A beneficial departure for everyone

Given this situation, the best solution for all parties is to seek a departure. Jacobo Ramón has received offers from several LaLiga teams, but his destination seems to be outside Spain. The strongest interest has come from Italy, and more specifically from Como, managed by Cesc Fàbregas.

The surprise club of the latest Serie A season is building an ambitious project, betting on young talents with potential. After securing Nico Paz's continuity and closing the signing of Jesús Rodríguez, the Real Betis gem, Como also wants to add Jacobo Ramón to their squad.

Fabrizio Romano confirms the agreement

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, a transfer market specialist, the agreement between Real Madrid and Como is very close to being finalized. The transfer will become official right after the Club World Cup, when the schedule allows it.

Jacobo Ramón's signing will be another step in Cesc Fàbregas's project, as he continues to gather young talent with experience in big clubs. For Jacobo, Italy will be a perfect opportunity to grow and get playing time in a demanding league.

A new challenge in his career

Real Madrid doesn't rule out including future clauses, such as a buy-back option or a percentage in a future sale. Jacobo Ramón, at just 20 years old, has room for improvement and the talent to succeed. His time at Bernabéu is coming to an end, but his career is just beginning.

In this regard, the youth academy product had been clear with those around him. Real Madrid doesn't count on him, so Como will be his destination. In addition, he will do so to show that he has enough quality to succeed at the elite level.