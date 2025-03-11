Thierry Henry Sends a Serious Warning to Lamine Yamal: 'We Mustn't Forget That...'

Lamine Yamal, at 17 years old, has become one of Barça's most prominent figures. His breakthrough into the first team has been meteoric, breaking records and earning recognition from both fans and experts. However, recent statements by Thierry Henry invite reflection on his future and the pressures he faces.

Since his debut with Barça, Lamine Yamal has demonstrated exceptional talent. His ability to break through, his vision of the game, and his precision in passing have made him an indispensable player for the team. Despite his young age, he has taken on responsibilities that many veterans would envy.

| Europa Press

Many Records and Achievements at a Young Age

The current season has witnessed impressive achievements by Lamine Yamal. In 36 matches, he has accumulated 11 goals and 15 assists, figures that reflect his impact on Barça's game. His performance has been so outstanding that his market value has reached 180M euros, according to Transfermarkt data.

At just 17 years old, Lamine Yamal has seen his market value skyrocket. In October 2024, his valuation was 150M euros, and in May of the same year, it was 80M. This rapid growth places him as the most valuable Spanish player in history, surpassing established figures.

Thierry Henry's Warning

Despite the praise and expectations, Thierry Henry, a former Barça player, has issued a warning about Yamal's situation. Henry points out that, although the young man's talent is evident, it should not be forgotten that he is still a child who has gone from anonymity to fame in a short time. He warns about the dangers of anxiety and pressures that can affect his development.

Thierry Henry compares Lamine Yamal's situation to that of Bojan Krkic. Another prodigy from Barça's youth academy who, due to high expectations and pressures, failed to establish himself in the elite. Henry invites people to learn about Bojan's story to understand the challenges young talents face in professional soccer.

Harsh Statements by Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry shared his perspective on what could happen with Lamine Yamal: "I've seen this situation before. Not me, but I've seen someone come onto the scene like this: Bojan Krkic, I don't know if you'll remember, and I invite you to watch because I don't have time to explain everything. Go and watch his documentary and what can happen to you when you're young and don't know how to handle everything happening to you so quickly."

Thierry Henry emphasizes the importance of recognizing that Lamine Yamal, despite his talent, is still a teenager who needs time and space to adapt to his new professional reality. "I think Bojan got lost in terms of... anxiety and not wanting to be seen too much. That's something people sometimes don't understand and don't want to understand. They see you there, you're playing, and they forget that it's a child who went from being unknown to everyone thinking he's good."