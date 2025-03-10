Barça has completed the signing of the new Toni Kroos, a 17-year-old wonder kid who will join the club to be part of Hansi Flick's discipline. As is evident, the wonder kid who most resembles Toni Kroos, who is still in his formative years, will be part of the youth categories, but Flick wants to test him. Barça's idea has been clear and executed very quickly: the new Toni Kroos has chosen to sign for Barça despite the offers, everything is confirmed.

| Europa Press

Toni Kroos, former Real Madrid footballer, is the perfect midfielder for Deco and for Hansi Flick, two of the great architects of the current Barça. Barça was clear that they had to go all out for the new Toni Kroos, but the player's willingness to be a culer has been key. According to 'e-Notícies', the signing has been completed and, in the coming hours, it will be made official through the club: new youth player for Barça, reminiscent of Toni Kroos.

Official, the Wonder Kid Who Reminds of Toni Kroos Chooses to Sign for Barça, €5M

The new Toni Kroos of Barça is none other than Xavi Espart, a 17-year-old midfielder from Barça Atlètic who will renew with Barça with options to move up to the first team. Espart already knows what it's like to train with Flick, and the club has made a strong bid to retain him until at least 2028. Laporta's Barça idea is clear: to keep the new wonder kid reminiscent of Toni Kroos with the aim of not letting more homegrown talent escape.