Neymar Is Up to His Old Tricks: His Latest Gesture Knocks Barça Out, Deco Already Warned

Barça was considering the signing of Neymar, but this has been more than ruled out after the latest gesture from the Brazilian star, which confirms that he is not entirely well. Barça was studying the signing of Neymar and, to be more precise, had even set some conditions to finalize the signing, but the truth is that they have already been breached. Barça wanted to see the best Neymar to finalize his signing and hoped he would get in shape, but that seems unlikely to happen, therefore, Deco was right.

Flick and Barça wanted to see the best version of Neymar, but this has appeared as a mirage. The star started strong in his journey at Santos, but the balloon has deflated faster than expected: Deco was right, and Barça agrees. One of the objectives set by Neymar in his return to Santos will not be achieved: he wanted to win titles and compete, and he has been left out of the Campeonato Paulista.

| @neymarjr, Instagram

The Brazilian Santos, Neymar's current club, has been eliminated after losing to Corinthians in a match where Neymar did not play any minutes. In fact, Neymar's image on the bench was concerning: his sister's birthday is approaching, and his physical condition doesn't seem optimal. Deco already warned a few days ago, hinting that Neymar's level was an unknown and that, therefore, his return to Barça was rather unlikely.

Neymar Back to His Old Ways: His Latest Gesture Knocks Out Barça, Deco Already Warned

The next Santos commitment will be on March 30, 2025, in the first round of the Brasileirao against Vasco Da Gama. Now Neymar, who seemed to be getting in shape and physical condition, will enjoy 20 days in which he can celebrate his sister's birthday, something that worries Barça. Deco was right when talking about Neymar's return to Barça: it seems unlikely: Barça expected an effort from the Brazilian, and it has not come.

Santos, aware of Neymar's injury history and the proximity of the two international matches he has with Brazil, decided to leave him without minutes. This decision greatly upset 'Ney,' as he could not help his team due to discomfort that was treated with caution. Barça doubts Neymar's signing and now doubts even more, knowing that his physical condition is far from optimal.