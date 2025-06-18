Hansi Flick follows Joan Laporta's orders: La Masia's gem leaves for free

It's indisputable that Joan Laporta and Hansi Flick have formed a great tandem, each in their specific area serving the club. The German coach has restored hope to a defeated locker room and successes have come quickly. Flick's working methods have borne fruit in a short time and have been perfectly absorbed by the squad.

Meanwhile, Joan Laporta was the one who, together with Deco, backed the arrival of Hansi Flick to Barça's bench. The president has been key to the economic restructuring of recent years, saving the club from an unprecedented crisis. Both Joan Laporta and Flick move in the same direction, but they differ on certain issues.

One example of this is Andreas Christensen: while Hansi Flick supports his continuity, Joan Laporta is in favor of his transfer. But Christensen isn't the only one in such a situation, as one of the greatest gems of La Masia has also led to meetings and conversations about his future. We're talking about Hugo Alba, striker for Juvenil A and star of the group that achieved the treble.

Hugo Alba, the gem of Juvenil A, leaves for free

The center forward of Juvenil A, Hugo Alba, has managed to score 28 goals throughout the season. Despite this, the forward will leave the club this summer. His contract ends and, as he explained, it seems that the sporting management of the Catalan club hasn't shown much interest in his future, so he has decided to pack his bags and leave.

As Hugo Alba himself explained, some things have happened that are incomprehensible: "Looking at the last two seasons, how they've treated me, I haven't felt as valued as I deserved. I would've liked to participate in a first team training session because I think I've personally earned the opportunity and it hasn't come to me".

Hugo Alba has decided to leave Barça due to a lack of opportunities, not only with Flick, but also in the reserve team. "Seeing that there were many absences of forwards in the reserve team and that they were in relegation places. I have no answer for that, it's been a strange situation, I haven't felt sufficiently valued: these are internal club matters that aren't known", said the top scorer of Juvenil.

OFK Belgrade signs Hugo Alba

Hugo Alba is already in Belgrade to undergo his medical examination. It will be a stepping-stone club since he'll do the preseason with Red Star, both clubs share ownership. He's leaving for OFK Belgrade, with which he signs for 3 seasons.

Hugo Alba arrived at Barça in 2013 from Elche and has now definitively ended his time at the club. A youth academy gem who hasn't received any opportunity, not even in the reserve team. Hugo Alba has been the captain of a Juvenil A that has won everything, including the UEFA Youth League, in a season to remember.