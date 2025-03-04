Agreement Reached, Barça Closes a 2-for-1 Deal in Monaco: New Substitutes for Koundé and Balde

Koundé and Balde are being two of the most outstanding pieces of FC Barcelona this season. Both have established themselves as indisputable for Hansi Flick, who has not hesitated to give them a key role in defense.

To date, Koundé has played 39 matches, accumulating 3,124 minutes, which demonstrates his importance in the team. In fact, he is the only player who has participated in all the matches of the season. Thanks to his defensive solidity and ability to play the ball, the Frenchman has earned the respect of the fans and the locker room.

On the other hand, Balde has also shown a great level, having established himself as the starting left-back. His speed, his prowess to advance up the wing, and his ball control have made him a valuable asset for Barça. However, his physical fragility has led Flick to give him more rest, as he can't always withstand such a high load of minutes.

| FCB, Europa Press, E-Noticies

The Future of Barça: Strengthening the Full-Backs

Looking ahead to the next season, the main objective of FC Barcelona is to strengthen both flanks of the culé defense, two key positions for Flick's scheme. Although Koundé and Balde have shown a high level, the club knows it needs depth in that area to face such a demanding schedule. Héctor Fort and Gerard Martín, the theoretical substitutes, are light years away from the starters.

Undoubtedly, internal competition will be essential to maintain performance throughout the season. Therefore, Deco, sporting director of FC Barcelona, has focused on locating the best reinforcements for both full-backs. And he has found them in Monaco.

Monaco's 2x1: Vanderson and Caio Henrique

One of the most interesting options that Barça is exploring to help Koundé and Balde is the signing of two players from Monaco: Vanderson and Caio Henrique.

Vanderson, a 23-year-old right wing-back, has demonstrated his ability both defensively and offensively, standing out for his speed and ability to assist. He would be a high-level replacement for Koundé, although his market value complicates his transfer to Barça. Vanderson is valued at 20M.

For his part, Caio Henrique, a 27-year-old left-back, has shown great defensive solidity. Additionally, he also tends to contribute in attack, thanks to his vision of the game and ability to create chances. Without a doubt, he would perfectly complement Balde's strengths.

A 2x1 That Would Bring Quality and Depth

The signing of Vanderson and Caio Henrique could be an excellent option for Barça to create a quality rotation in the full-backs. With Koundé and Balde as starters, the two Monaco players could provide depth and give them rest when necessary.

Therefore, Barça would seek their incorporation in the summer market, thus taking advantage of the opportunity to incorporate two quality full-backs who would be key to Flick's plans.