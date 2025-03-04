Luis Enrique Announces a U-turn With Pau Cubarsí: 'i Have $50m and Will Sign...'

Luis Enrique has confessed on several occasions to being in love with La Masia. The talent factory of FC Barcelona is a place of worship for the Asturian coach, as he is aware of the enormous quality hidden in the various lower categories. In this regard, the current playmaker of PSG has been monitoring the progression of Pau Cubarsí, the great jewel of the Barça youth academy for some time.

Pau Cubarsí has always wanted to succeed in his team, Barça, and despite the countless offers received, he has chosen to stay. The club, meanwhile, has secured him until 2029, knowing that they have one of the best defenders in the world in their ranks. The Catalan center-back is Hansi Flick's favorite and has played practically everything, catching PSG's attention.

| Europa Press

Yes, Luis Enrique wants to take Pau Cubarsí to Paris, but he knows it will be impossible: the youth player's love for Barça is unconditional, so he will not consider any other option. That's why PSG has already ruled out his signing. The same happened to Pep Guardiola, who tried to take him to Manchester City when his release clause was only 10M.

Luis Enrique Rules Out Pau Cubarsí: Focuses on Barça's No. 1 Rival

Since Mbappé's departure to Real Madrid, Luis Enrique has taken the reins of PSG: all important decisions must have his approval. Therefore, after understanding that Pau Cubarsí will not leave Barça, the Asturian has focused on the figure of Raúl Asencio. Asencio has become one of the sensations of the white club, attracting the interest of the best teams in Europe.

PSG Seeks to Convince Raúl Asencio with a Good Offer. Let's remember that his release clause is only 50M and that, to the dismay of the whites, he has rejected the first renewal offer presented by Florentino Pérez. A situation that has caught Luis Enrique's attention.

Raúl Asencio, a Unique Case at Real Madrid

Raúl Asencio has emerged after the plague of injuries in the Madrid defense. Thanks to his excellent performance, he has won the affection of the fans and a starting position. However, incomprehensibly, Carlo Ancelotti is not giving him the minutes he deserves and the situation is starting to worry the management.

Luis Enrique, aware of this fact, wants to convince the player, who would be a key piece at PSG. Considering that he has not yet renewed with Real Madrid, PSG wants to take advantage of this circumstance. Everything will be in the hands of Raúl Asencio and his decision to renew or not with the Madrid team.