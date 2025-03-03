Marcos Evangelista de Moraes, known in sports as Cafú, is considered by many soccer experts to be one of the best full-backs in the history of the sport. Cafú never played in LaLiga EA Sports, but his talent has been recognized worldwide: he has gone down in history as one of the best. Now, Barça, which is in search of a new versatile full-back, has set its sights on a player reminiscent of Cafú who has grown tired of Carlo Ancelotti.

Barça had already been following the new Cafú for several months, but Real Madrid under Florentino Pérez was leading the race to sign the young right-back. However, Ancelotti has decided to cancel the signing, as he believes he already has enough with Carvajal, so Barça has moved ahead and completed the transfer. The transfer market is still closed, but Barça already confirms that the new Cafú, who was not wanted by Ancelotti, will become the perfect replacement for Jules Koundé.

[IMAGE]{799758}[/IMAGE]

Additionally, Barça assures that the new Cafú, who has been discarded by Ancelotti, can play on both flanks, so he will also replace Alejandro Balde, a starter under Flick. Barça has taken advantage of Real Madrid's oversight and, above all, Ancelotti's treatment of the new Cafú, who has grown tired and will sign for the culer club. The signing of the new Cafú is already ready: Flick wanted new full-backs, and the first has already arrived after growing tired of the indifference and of an Ancelotti who is risking his position.

Ancelotti Ignores Him and Barça Takes Advantage: The New Cafú Is Already in Barcelona, Signing Closed for the Summer

Barça and Real Madrid have been competing head-to-head for weeks to win LaLiga EA Sports, but they are also doing so in the offices, where Joan Laporta is working to close signings. In fact, Barça already confirms the arrival of the new Cafú, who was rejected by Ancelotti and will join the culer club to strengthen the defensive area. Barça couldn't sign Cafú, but now confirms and makes official that the full-back most similar to the legendary Brazilian wing-back will sign for Laporta's FC Barcelona.

The new Cafú was rejected by Carlo Ancelotti and Barça will take advantage of the Italian Real Madrid coach's 'no' to close his signing. The club presided over by Joan Laporta needs new full-backs and has set its sights on the future Cafú, who is shining in Spain and has attracted the interest of several big clubs. The signing by Barça is very advanced and, barring a radical turn, will be closed in the coming hours: everything confirmed.

Goodbye to Real Madrid, He Grows Tired of Ancelotti and Signs for Barça: 'New Cafú, Ready'

FC Barcelona is going through a great sporting moment. Hansi Flick's team has found the stability it was looking for, basing its play on verticality and the speed of its transitions. As if this streak weren't enough, Joan Laporta has brought the euphoria to the offices, closing a new signing that is already confirmed by several specialized portals.

What many consider to be the new Cafú has many options to sign for Barça during this upcoming summer transfer market. Barça had been studying the full-back market for months, but Real Madrid's dismissal of this signing has ignited the spark for Joan Laporta, who will go all out.

This player plays in Spain and is not only liked by Barça and Real Madrid: other big clubs in the Bundesliga and the Premier League have inquired about this full-back. Who are we talking about? We are referring to the Romanian full-back Andrei Rațiu, who has just renewed with Rayo Vallecano until 2028. Despite Andrei Rațiu renewing with the Vallecano team, he has a release clause of €25M, very affordable considering his performance in LaLiga EA Sports.